Here’s Why Camila Cabello No Longer Speaks To Her Fifth Harmony Bandmates

Camila's revealing why she's not in contact with her former bandmates.

Camila Cabello is opening up about her relationship with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates almost three years after leaving the group and over a year after the girlband went on an indefinite hiatus. The now-solo star recently spoke candidly about where she stands with Ally Brooke Hernandez, Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei, revealing that they’re no longer in contact.

Camila made the confession in a new interview with Variety, but also denied that their lack of contact has anything to do with bad blood between herself and her former bandmates.

When asked why they’re not still in touch, Cabello said that it’s “not because there’s any animosity left” between them, but instead it’s purely because “the courses of our lives have drifted.”

“But if I saw any of them at an awards show, I would say hi and it would be totally cool,” the “Senorita” singer then continued. “It feels like there’s been a reset just because of the amount of time that’s passed.”

Rumors of drama between Camila and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates have long swirled around the “Work From Home” singers, with speculation of a rift within the band having long been rumored to be the reason the star quit the group.

However, Cabello appears to have confirmed in her latest interview that while there may have been some animosity between herself Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani, the drama between the group has long since dissipated. The star even revealed in the candid chat that she’s a big fan of the song “Love Lies” — Normani’s collaboration with Khalid.

Following Camila’s exit, the remaining members appeared to hint that things may not have been particularly cordial between them in a 2017 interview with Billboard.

“I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings to make it work,” Normani said at the time when asked about Camila’s departure after being a member of the band ever since they were first put together as a group on The X Factor U.S.A. in 2012.

Ally then added, “You can’t change people,” while Dinah Jane said, “Let’s just say we’re in a better place now — there are no secrets in this circle.”

As for Cabello, she’s been hitting the headlines lately following the release of her steamy collaboration with Shawn Mendes, “Senorita,” as the twosome continue to keep fans guessing about whether or not they’re officially dating.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the duo have been close friends for years, but have been spotted kissing and holding hands multiple times over the past several weeks, sparking rumors they’re now more than just friends.