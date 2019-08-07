‘Fuller House’ Hosting This Sexy ‘DWTS’ Pro In Guest-Starring Role

The Netflix series Fuller House will be hosting this sexy Dancing with the Stars pro in a returning guest-starring role for the show’s fifth and final season, thrilling fans with a second turn interacting with the Tanner household for some fun and frivolity in the top-secret appearance.

Fans learned of Val Chmerkovskiy’s return to the popular Netflix series, which chronicles the lives and loves of DJ Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber), their children and extended family members, in an Instagram post where Val showed a door to a makeup trailer with his name on it.

Val last appeared on the series in 2016 alongside his brother Maks Chmerkovskiy in a guest-starring role. The professional ballroom dancers appeared in Fuller House Season 1’s third episode titled “Funner House” in a nightclub scene where Maks and Val played two characters who were also handsome, talented dancers.

Candace worked with Maks when she appeared as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars alongside professional partner Mark Ballas in Season 18 in 2014. Maks would go on to win that season, his last as a DWTS pro, alongside Olympic ice skater Meryl Davis. Jodie also appeared on the series, dancing with Val as her partner for Season 22 in 2016.

At the time of the twosome’s first appearance, Maks told Bustle that it was of great importance the two appear on that particular television show. “Val was into Family Matters — he’d do his version of Urkel — and we watched Full House. It was one of those shows we religiously watched. They were so fun and so positive that it took us out of the not positive mental state of the country [Ukraine] where we came from,” Maks told the outlet.

During Val’s initial appearance on the series, he played a potential love interest of Stephanie Tanner. Now that Stephanie is involved with Jimmy and the two share a daughter, carried by Kimmy as the couple’s surrogate, how will Val interact with her in this new phase of her life? Will the show create an entirely new character for him? As of now, Val’s appearance is top secret, but as filming continues for the final season of the series, it will likely be leaked how Val will ultimately interact with the Tanner brood.

While it is still unknown whether Val will return to Dancing with the Stars Season 28 alongside his new wife, Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy, as pros, he could potentially be eyeing a new career as an actor with this second guest-starring turn on the popular Netflix series.

If history repeats itself, Dancing with the Stars will announce the returning pros for the show’s upcoming season at the end of August. Thereafter, the competing celebrity contestants will also be revealed as well as which celebrity will dance with each pro.

Dancing with the Stars will return to ABC beginning Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Fuller House will debut its fifth and final season on Netflix this fall.