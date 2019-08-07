Charli XCX Clarifies Comment About Performing To ‘5-Year-Olds’ Every Night On Taylor Swift’s Tour

According to the Mirror, Charli XCX annoyed Taylor Swift fans after she said in an interview that opening up for Swift felt like “getting up on stage and waving to 5-year-olds.”

Taylor’s “Swifties” were quick to attack the “Boom Clap” hitmaker via various social media platforms after they felt offended by her comments, which led Charli to explain herself in a note on Twitter.

“I want to clarify th1ere is absolutely no shade and only love here,” XCX stated.

“She’s one of the biggest artists of my generation and the ‘Reputation Tour’ was one of the biggest tours in history.”

“So to be on stage in front of all ages was new to me and made me approach my performances with a whole new kind of energy,” she continued, after expressing that she is used to playing shows in clubs.

“It was brilliant opening for Taylor, I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I was given and how much fun it was to perform for a new audience.”

The tweet received a lot of attention, racking up over 21,300 likes and over 3,100 retweets within 14 hours.

“Love you Charli, ty for always being graceful poise and beautiful,” one Twitter user replied.

Taylor’s “Reputation Stadium Tour” consisted of 53 shows in total. By the end of it, it grossed $345.7 million, making it the 13th highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

The tour enjoyed five legs, visiting four continents — North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. Charli supported Swift on all 53 shows. Other support acts included Camilla Cabello and Broods.

On September 13, XCX will release her third studio album, Charli, via Atlantic Records.

The record will consist of 15 tracks and a total of 14 collaborations. So far, “1999” featuring Troye Sivan, “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo, and “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens have already been released and racked up millions of streams on Spotify.

The full tracklisting:

“Next Level” “Gone” featuring Christine and the Queens “Cross You Out” featuring Sky Ferreira “1999” featuring Troye Sivan “Click” featuring Kim Petras and Tommy Cash “Warm” featuring Haim “Thoughts” “Blame It On Your Love” featuring Lizzo “White Mercedes” “Silver Cross” “I Don’t Wanna Know” “Official” “Shake It” featuring Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy, and Pabllo Vittar “February 2017” featuring Clairo and Yaeji “2099” featuring Troye Sivan

To support the album, she will embark on her own tour, which is set to visit two continents. It will start on September 20 in Atlanta, Georgia, and will go across North America. The second leg will visit Europe in October.