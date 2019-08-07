‘DWTS’ Pro Witney Carson Shows Off Ample Bottom In Sassy Bikini Pic

Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson showed off her ample bottom in a sassy bikini pic taken by her biggest admirer, husband Carson McAllister, at what appears to be their home state of Utah. He posted the sultry pic to Instagram in support of his stunning wife’s continued quest for a healthy lifestyle. His followers were also treated to what Carson called “the view” of his gorgeous spouse and, of course, the jaw-dropping landscape behind her.

Witney and Carson became engaged on October 3, 2015, confirming the happy news on Instagram. The couple later married on January 1, 2016 at a private ceremony at the Salt Lake Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The professional dancer has been with the popular ABC reality dance competition series since 2013, beginning as a troupe dancer in Seasons 16 and 17. Witney was promoted to a professional partner for the incoming celebrity contestants of Season 18 and just one season later, won her first mirrorball alongside Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 19.

Witney and Alfonso recently announced they were working together on a new project, as reported by Inquisitr on July 23. The mirrorball winners and off-camera pals will host a show called Catch 21 for the Game Show Network, a reboot of the popular game show once hosted by Alfonso from 2008 to 2011, reported Broadway World. Alfonso will return to the series as host and Witney will join the series as the card dealer. Catch 21 is a blackjack-style game show in which contestants answer trivia questions in order to build playing card amounts as close as possible to 21.

As her professional career grows busier than ever before, Witney has realized that making her marriage to Carson a top priority can be even more challenging.

The high school sweethearts were separated for two years after graduation while Carson worked as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints. All Mormon men aged 19 to 26 must serve a religious mission and concentrate two years of their lives on spreading their faith to others. Women over the age of 21 may also serve and their tenure is for 18 months.

During their separation, the two kept in touch and Witney went on to perform on the Fox Television dance competition series So You Think You Can Dance.

Upon Carson’s return to the states, Witney remarked that rekindling their love affair was challenging as they both had different life experiences during their time apart, reported People Magazine. “It was the most awkward first date ever because it felt like we still knew each other but things had changed so much. After a few more dates, it started to get a little bit more comfortable and then I invited him to Cancun with my family. That was the trip that we really knew we were meant for each other and that we wanted to get married,” she stated.

Loading...

Within nine months of the trip, the couple was engaged.

Dancing with the Stars debuts Season 28 on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. Catch 21 will debut this fall on The Game Show Network.