Jessie J Stuns In An Animal-Print Bikini At The Beach

Jessie's showing off her bikini body -- and a strategically placed hand print.

Jessie J is showing off her body – and a strategically placed hand print – in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The singer and coach on The Voice Kids U.K. put her fit and toned figure on display in a colorful animal-print bikini during a recent trip to the beach while in the country of Georgia.

In the snap uploaded online on August 6, the 31-year-old “Flashlight” singer had her back to the camera with both arms up in the air as she flashed the skin while spending her downtime at the coast. With the ocean visible in the background, Jessie left very little to the imagination in her thong bikini look as she had some serious fun on the beach.

As well as rocking a sand handprint on her booty, Jessie was also giving her 8.4 million followers on the social media site a good look at her many tattoos, including three stars stretching up towards her waist and another just visible on her heel.

The star also sported a pair of sunglasses as her short, dark hair flowed in the breeze.

In the caption of the sunny snap, Jessie told her many fans that she was having a whole lot of fun while spending some time in Georgia this week and had been making her way down all the waterslides at her hotel.

The star was previously spotted flashing the flesh in another fun bikini look earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr reported back in May, the stunning singer – who’s currently dating Magic Mike actor Channing Tatum — rocked a strapless pale-pink bikini in gorgeous photos posted to her Instagram account as she took a dip in the ocean.

There’s a lot of hard work that goes into getting a body as toned as the stunning British pop star’s though, as she’s previously revealed.

Jessie previously said in an interview with Shape that she tried to cut sugar out of her diet as much as she could while also opening up about her workouts and passion for health and fitness.

“Sometimes I just want to stretch, and I don’t want to do any weights, or I just want to use my own bodyweight and do squats, lunges, or jump around, kind of getting to know my own body in some way,” she said when speaking about how she changes things up when it comes to how she exercises.

“Other days, I do deadlifts and barbell squats, and I love sled pushes. I really feel the burn the next day,” Jessie added of her workout routine. “For cardio, I like rowing and cycling. But I can’t run — I get bored.”

Loading...

The singer also opened up about the secret to her body confidence in the interview.

“I love my shape because I am what I am. I can’t change myself. I have very small boobs, I’m slim, I’m very tall, and it makes me laugh when people tell me that I have small boobs on Instagram. I’m like, ‘I know!'” Jessie said.

“I’m body confident because there’s no reason not to be,” she then added.