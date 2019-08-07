Blake Horstmann Shares Text Messages From Caelynn Miller-Keyes After Shady ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Portrayal

The 'Bachelor in Paradise' star is criticized for releasing private texts about his sexual tryst with his co-star.

Blake Horstmann just made a bad situation worse. The Bachelor in Paradise star, whose playboy ways caught up with him on the ABC summertime spinoff, reacted to Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ accusations that he slept with her then ghosted her after Stagecoach earlier this year.

On the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, Caelynn has repeatedly accused Blake of sleeping with her on the second night of the Stagecoach festival, then telling her that he slept with fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Kristina Schulman the night before. Caelynn has also said that Blake told her their night together was a “mistake” and alleged that he made her promise not to tell anyone about it.

Now, Blake is pulling out receipts as proof of how things went down—and it is savage.

As Bachelor in Paradise aired on Monday night, Horstmann took to his Instagram Story to post a series of alleged texts between him and Caelynn in which it is implied that she came to his hotel room at Stagecoach interested in “just sex,” according to the screenshots. Other messages show that it was Caelynn who did not want their Bachelor In Paradise co-stars to know about their evening together, not the other way around.

According to E! News, Blake Horstmann shared the salacious texts that he and Caelynn exchanged by prefacing that while he knows he will get “backlash” for the move, he feels he was “backed into a corner.” After watching his image get dragged through the mud on Bachelor in Paradise, Blake now wants to clear his name.

While he admitted that he has made mistakes and hurt several women in his post-Bachelorette life, contrary to Caelynn’s statements about their alleged relationship, Blake shared:

“I NEVER ‘sweet talked’ her at Stagecoach. Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn.”

In the screenshots, it appears that Blake and Caelynn are making plans to hook up and that he tells her, “We can cuddle but no sex lol.” Caelynn’s alleged reply is, “If I come over it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less.”

Later in the text thread, Caelynn and Blake discuss an unspecified situation that has them both extremely worried. It seems as though they are both afraid of people finding out about their hookup, and at one point, Blake admits he is considering quitting this season of Bachelor in Paradise over it.

“Dude I’m shaking,” Caelynn allegedly adds. “We’ve been so careful.”

Later she wrote, “If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everybody hooks up in this world.”

Blake Horstmann deleted the screenshots of his text thread with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from Instagram about an hour after posting them. The fallen Bachelor in Paradise star told his followers that Caelynn did not deserve the social media backlash she is now getting.

#BachelorinParadise's Blake Horstmann is revealing his side of what went down at Stagecoach and he's even pulling out the text receipts. ???? https://t.co/R0UqKquWHZ — E! News (@enews) August 7, 2019

But Blake also received backlash, with some followers questioning how he could share such private messages as “proof” of a sexual encounter with another person without their consent. It was also reiterated that is Caelynn is a survivor of brutal sexual assault, which she has been vocal about in the past.

Loading...

While many Bachelor in Paradise fans criticized Blake for publicly sharing Caelynnn’s text messages, he did receive support from Bachelor Nation pals including Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe, who praised his honesty. Kristina Schulman also encouraged Blake to speak his truth, and franchise alums Adam Gottschalk, Astrid Loch, Chase McNary and more also thanked Blake for being open about his story as they showed him support.

Bachelor in Paradise alum Kevin Wendt noted that he told Blake “last week” that posting the personal texts from Caelynn “may not be the best idea,” but he acknowledged that Blake’s “anxiety was about to erupt.”

Caelynn Miller-Keyes has not yet responded to Blake Horstmann’s release of their private text messages.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC.