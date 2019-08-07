Melissa Gorga, 40, Shows Off Serious Abs In A Yellow Crop Top

The 'RHONJ' star is revealing her insanely toned abs in a new photo.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga is defying her age in a bright yellow crop top and a pair of black skintight leggings. The gorgeous reality star, who has three children with her husband Joe Gorga, proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym in the new snap she shared with her millions of fans on Instagram this week.

The Bravo reality star – who celebrated her 40th birthday back in March – put her toned middle on full display in the new photo posted on August 6 as she shared an ad post to promote a seven-day weight loss challenge.

Posing on the deck of what appeared to be her family’s summer home at the Jersey Shore, which has featured numerous times on RHONJ, Gorga’s tanned and chiseled abs stole the show as they were perfectly highlighted by her athleisure gear which she paired with a pair of white sneakers.

The mom to 13-year-old Antonia, 11-year-old Gino, and 8-year-old Joey had her long brunette hair flowing down as she smiled for the camera, accessorizing her athletic look with a simple gold bracelet on her right wrist.

Fans definitely took notice of how fit and healthy the reality TV personality and boutique owner was looking, as the comments section was overrun with messages from her 1.8 million followers on the social media site.

“Gosh darn it u r so hot,” one fan said with a drooling and a fire emoji.

Another told Melissa, “You look stunning” with a heart emoji.

But it wasn’t just the star’s many fans who showed their appreciation for her rock-hard body in her new Instagram upload.

Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga – whose brother to fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice – also left a very cheeky comment on the photo as he showed off his love for his wife of around 15 years and also confirmed that he was the photographer for the jaw-dropping ad photo.

“I loved taking this picture, she looked so hot. And looked even better 5 mins later with the outfit laying on our bedroom floor,” Joe teased. “[L]ove u baby.”

Melissa’s no stranger to flaunting all her hard work on her body in social media though.

Loading...

Just last week, The Inquisitr shared a stunning photo of the mom of three rocking a plunging two-piece swimwear look in a snap shared to her social media account as she once again defied her age.

“I work out four to five days a week and it’s part of my life,” Gorga previously told Us Weekly of how she keeps her body in such enviable shape.

“That one hour a day is for me,” she said. “And it’s probably the only hour in the whole day that’s about me without being for work or for my kids.”