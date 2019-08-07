Devon Windsor Rocks A Skin-Tight Swimsuit

Devon Windsor has been sharing a ton of new pics with the hashtag, #GoneWithTheWindsor. It’s a fitting hashtag, considering that the model is enjoying her bachelorette party in Mexico, according to The Daily Mail.

Windsor’s newest post also has the hashtag and showed her rocking a skin-tight swimsuit that left little to the imagination. She stood in front of a reddish rock formation while wearing a navy blue or black swimsuit. It was strapless with a super-high “v” cut at the bottom. In addition, it featured a horizontal strap that hugged her hips, as the swimsuit rested high on her waist.

Devon leaned slightly against the rock while facing the camera. She wore her hair down in loose waves and accessorized with black sunglasses. The model also wore a colorful bandana in her hair, along with a chunky, gold necklace with a large, circular pendant.

She smiled slightly during the shot and placed her right hand behind her head. Meanwhile, she put her right hand by her leg.

The swimsuit was revealing, not only because of its cut but because it had a very tight fit.

Fans let Devon know how much they liked the photo in the comments section.

“More beautiful each moment,” declared a follower.

“Oh d*mn I never saw this photo it’s fireeeeee,” added a fan.

“Delicious desirable incredible interesting delicious gorgeous beautiful love,” said an Instagram user.

And even in the midst of an exciting bachelorette party, Devon had more to look forward to. She shared a photo of herself on the cover of Elle Mexico several days ago, where she wore a sheer top with a black logo design.

Windsor’s hair was pulled back in a messy bun and she wore mascara, along with a splash of silver, metallic eyeshadow on her outer lids. Her lipstick was light pink and glossy, while she rocked an interesting manicure. Her nails were done with a black stripe along the edges.

The model placed her right hand by her face, as she smiled slightly for the shot. Meanwhile, she grabbed her right arm with her left hand.

The update received over 14,000 likes.

“Lovely cover and congratulations,” said a fan.

“Deep in love with your work, so inspiring!” added a follower.

“Ohhhh h*ll yeah you beaut!!! love this. can’t wait for November,” said an Instagram user.

For now, fans can hope for more photos from Mexico because if they’re anything like what Devon’s been sharing so far, people can expect fun, flirty bikini pics.