Emily Ratajkowski Shares A Peachy Pic In A Thong

Emily Ratajkowski seems to be on a roll with her latest Instagram posts. She’s been busy promoting some of her new products at Inamorata Woman, including matching button-up shirts and bikini bottoms.

The model shared a photo earlier today, which she said was her morning look. Fans seemed to really enjoy the update, which has received over 21,000 likes so far.

In the photo, Emily wore a red snakeskin button-up shirt, along with matching bikini bottoms. She faced her back to the camera, leaving her booty on full display. She grabbed onto the doorway with her hands while glancing at the camera over her left shoulder.

Ratajkowski wore her hair in a very high top bun and left her bangs down. She gave a coy look, mixed with a shy expression. She also gave a slight pout.

Fans seemed to be totally on board with the new photo and look.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s has nothing on Breakfast at Emily’s,” said a fan.

“I need you bum. I don’t have one,” added a follower.

The shirt that Emily is promoting is called “El Camino.” It costs $95 and comes in a wide variety of prints and colors. The designs all mirror the swimwear that’s available at Inamorata, so it’s great as a cover-up and also as loungewear.

So far, Ratajkowski has posted Instagram photos of herself in a variety of El Camino shirts. This includes photos of herself in the snakeskin-print shirt, along with a couple of her polka-dot designs. But that’s not all, as she’s also seen wearing the leopard-print shirt on the Inamorata website.

The main photo of the shirt listing showed her standing outside, as she leaned against a white fence. The backdrop was filled with lush trees. Emrata wore her hair in a top bun, rocking the shirt with the matching Las Olas bikini underneath.

The model left the shirt unbuttoned and showed off a couple of long necklaces with circular pendants. The shirt seems to have a casual, baggy fit, as she was photographed wearing the XS/S size.

A second photo showed off the shirt from the side as Emily popped her left foot and showed off her bare booty. She held a pair of sunglasses in her right hand while resting it on the edge of the white fence. She looked over to her left and pursed her lips for the shot.

Ratajkowski accessorized with thick, gold hoop earrings. The second photo also emphasized the ties that wrapped around her midriff. It also gave fans a look at all of her curves.