Bethenny Frankel’s New Bikini Pic Proves She’s Still Got It At 48-Years-Old

Bethenny Frankel shared a brand new bikini pic with her Instagram fans earlier today. It showed her standing in the middle of a giant flamingo floatie, which appeared to be at least twice her height.

Frankel also showed off her toned body in a pastel-colored bikini and proved once again that she’s still got it at 48-years-old. The top had thin straps and a circular accent in the middle of her chest. Meanwhile, her bikini bottoms had a basic, brief-like cut. The swimsuit featured horizontal stripes in pale yellow and pink.

The TV star accessorized with a straw hat, sunglasses, and a few bracelets. She appeared to be enjoying herself at the beach and revealed in the captions that she was at the Hamptons.

So far, over 35,000 people have liked the photo. Many fans let Bethenny know how great she looked.

“Geez woman, how many bathing suits do you own?! You look great in all of them! I’m just jelly!” said a follower.

On the other hand, there were tons of fans who were completely distracted by the giant flamingo.

“Wondering how long it took to blow up that thing!” wondered a curious fan.

“Clearly we need to up our float game,” said a follower, who tagged their friends.

“You need one this size and then it’d really be a party on the lake,” noted another Instagram user.

Prior to this update, Bethenny shared another photo of herself standing by the ocean. She wore a blue Jimmy Kimmel shirt, which she cropped herself. She also pushed up the sleeves, while rocking a pair of hot pink bikini bottoms.

Frankel wore a summer hat, black sunglasses and a gold, geometric necklace. She smiled for the photo while tilting her head to the right.

The photo led to a ton of nice comments from Bethenny’s fans.

“You have the best body ever, amazing,” said a follower.

“I wish you would stop photoshopping your head on to MY body,” joked an Instagram user.

Others referred to Real Housewives of New York.

“You are my favorite by far!!!” exclaimed a fan.

“And why does Ramona think she has the hottest housewife bod?!” complimented a follower.

Another fan thanked Bethenny and her boyfriend, Paul, for sharing their lives on social media.

“I’ve had the sh*ttiest couple of days but your lives have completely cheered me up,” they said, adding that the two made them laugh recently with their posts and Instagram Stories.