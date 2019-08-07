‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Rocks Sheer Bra & Leaves Little To The Imagination

Playboy model Rachel Cook is keeping her 2.5 million Instagram followers on their toes with a ton of sultry photos lately. Her newest update showed her in black, sheer lingerie, and it left little to the imagination.

There were two photos in the set, and they both look like selfies. The first photo was a more zoomed-in shot of her face, as she wore her hair down in loose waves. Her bra had thick straps, and she accessorized with multiple necklaces. One of the necklaces appeared to be of a sword.

The model wore bright pink lipstick, along with blush and mascara.

A second photo revealed her look from further away, as her body was visible from her chest up. The bra had multiple strappy accents on the sides.

This update is unfortunately NSFW and cannot be shared here, but you can check it out on Rachel’s Instagram page.

So far, there have been over 209,000 people who have liked the pictures.

There were many fans that responded to Cook’s cryptic captions about something exciting that she’s working on.

“Oh yeah. What Rachel. What????” asked a fan.

“We r thankful for you to rachel! Pumped up for the new workings!” said a follower.

Others were distracted by the model’s looks.

“Nice necklace hahaha!” exclaimed an Instagram user.

“What a beautiful face and eyes you have,” said a fan.

“Ugh so obsessed w you my cook,” added a follower.

A fan was so moved that he left her a poetic comment.

“Each of my most incredible dreams, your name is carved letter by letter in my heart,” they said.

And while Rachel is known for her revealing photos on social media, she shared a casual picture several days ago. It showed her posing against a black, brick wall in a denim jacket. She also wore a white tank top underneath, along with a pair of black pants.

Cook accessorized with a white baseball hat and struck several poses for the camera. In the first shot, she put her left hand in her pockets and smiled with her lips closed.

The images were geotagged in Seattle, and she mentioned that it’s her hometown.

Fans let her know how much they liked her pictures.

“Pacific Northwest the best! Still waiting to see you rock some old school doc Martins,” complimented a fan.

“You look great! These are the pictures of you that I like the most,” said a follower.

“Roots baby Roots…Love your town so much- great people and fresh food!” noted an Instagram user.