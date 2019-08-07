Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady & ‘Nicole’ Hit The Sheets, Stefan’s Arrested For Murder

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 6, reveal that the mid-week episode is going to be a can’t miss for loyal fans.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) hit the sheets.

Of course, Nicole isn’t who she says she is, as fans know that she is really Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in an elaborate mask and wig.

Fake Nicole has been trying to get back into Brady’s good graces for weeks now, and she’s been throwing herself at him. However, he’s continued to spurn her advances until now. On Wednesday, all of that will change when Brady finally gives in and ends up in “Nicole’s” bed.

Kristen will be getting exactly what she wanted and planned for. However, there is a little problem. She’s wearing a mask and wig that could become dislodged at any moment and blow her cover, revealing her devious plan to Brady.

In addition, Brady has been in romantic relationships with both Nicole and Kristen in the past and could notice that something seems to be off during the couple’s intimate time together in Wednesday’s episode.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives viewers will also see Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) be arrested for Ted Laurent’s (Giles Marini) murder. Stefan was the person who found Ted dead in his apartment after Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) killed him and Kristen returned his body to his home.

Now, the Salem police department will catch Stefan at the crime scene and he’ll immediately become their number one suspect in the murder case.

In the latest #DAYS, Rex rips into Eric over his feelings for Sarah.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/mxHUO9KOYt — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 6, 2019

Elsewhere in Salem, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey) and Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will be feeling terrible for what they’ve done to Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder). However, they won’t be able to keep their feelings at bay any longer.

Fans will see Sarah and Eric confess their love for one another yet again, and it seems that they may get a second shot at a relationship following Sarah telling Rex the truth about her feelings for his brother.

While all of that is going on, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will be strolling through Salem when she sees a familiar face and is stunned.

Spoilers reveal that Kate will faint upon seeing the face, which likely belongs to Tony, the twin brother of Kate’s former husband, Andre DiMera.

Fans can see all of the drama by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.