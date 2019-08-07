‘American Crime Story’: Next Season Will Focus On Bill Clinton And Monica Lewinsky Scandal

Monica Lewinsky will act as producer on the upcoming series.

FX’s American Crime Story has never shied away from controversial topics. A spinoff from the American Horror Story franchise, the true-crime anthology premiered with The People vs. O. J. Simpson. After scrutinizing this story, the second season looked at the murder of Gianni Versace by spree killer Andrew Cunanan. Now, the third season is set to explore a political scandal.

Titled Impeachment: American Crime Story, the latest installment will delve into the scandal involving Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Alongside Lewinsky, Paula Jones and Linda Tripp will also come into scrutiny in the latest series that will explore Clinton’s impeachment through the eyes of the women involved.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Annaleigh Ashford is billed to portray Jones while American Crime Story veteran, Sarah Paulson will play Tripp and Beanie Feldstein will play former White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.

FX released the following synopsis for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

“Impeachment: American Crime Story unravels the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century.”

The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere on September 27 of next year and will fall mere weeks before the U.S. presidential elections.

According to CNN Entertainment, FX has come under some scrutiny regarding the timing of the premiere. However, John Landgraf, the chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, revealed during the recent Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour that while many were claiming the new series could hinder President Donald Trump’s reelection plans, this might not actually be the case. Landgraf claims that there is “a lot of nuance in the story that people don’t know” regarding the Clinton and Lewinsky scandal.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will be based on the book titled A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President by Jeffrey Toobin. The upcoming series will be adapted by Sarah Burgess.

American Crime Story creator, Ryan Murphy has wanted to tell the story of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky for some time now. Previously, he had told The Hollywood Reporter that he only wanted to tell the story if Lewinsky could be on board.

“I told her, ‘Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,'” Murphy revealed at the time.

“If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.”

At the time, the idea was scrapped but now the network is going ahead with the series and Lewinsky is on board in the capacity of a producer.

Impeachment: American Crime Story will premiere on the FX Network on September 27, 2020.