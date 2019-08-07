‘Stranger Things’ Season 3: Steve Harrington And Robin Were Originally Going To End Up Together

'Stranger Things' showrunners decided half way through filming to change the storyline regarding Robin and Steve.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 3 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, many viewers suspected that Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) were going to end up together. The pair, who worked together at Scoops Ahoy, appeared to have a love/hate relationship, even though Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) was convinced that they would be perfect for each other. Over the course of Season 3, Steve and Robin grew closer but it was then revealed after the pair were drugged by the Russians that Robin was actually gay.

Steve, while initially disappointed — and somewhat confused — was okay with Robin’s sexuality and their friendship continued on. However, that was not how this relationship was originally planned when filming began on Season 3 of Stranger Things.

According to Digital Spy, Maya Hawke has now revealed onset details regarding Steve and Robin and their relationship as filming commenced on Season 3.

“Throughout filming, we started to feel like she and [Steve] shouldn’t get together, and that she’s gay,” Maya revealed to The Wall Street Journal.

“Even when I go back and watch earlier episodes, it just seems like the most obvious decision ever.”

It was further revealed that while Steve and Maya were originally scripted to end up together, even the showrunners, Matt and Ross Duffer, couldn’t decide until filming was halfway through on Season 3 of Stranger Things what to do with this couple. It was at this point that the original concept of having Steve and Robin pair up was changed and the reveal of Robin being gay was added to the storyline.

“The Duffer brothers and I, and Shawn Levy, had a lot of conversations throughout shooting and it wasn’t really until we were shooting episode four and five, I think, that we made the final decision,” Hawke continued.

While it may have taken a while to sort out Robin’s sexuality during the filming of Stranger Things, Hawke was very happy with the outcome.

As for Steve, this character has been unlucky in love throughout the entirety of Stranger Things. Originally paired up with Nacy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), this relationship fizzled out and by Season 3, Steve was single once more. Now, fans can only hope that love is just around the corner for him in the next season.

All three seasons of Stranger Things is currently streaming globally on Netflix.