Chanel West Coast Jokes She ‘Almost Died’ Taking Her Newest Bikini Pic

Chanel West Coast shared a brand new bikini pic earlier today, and it showed her posing in a picturesque setting. The rapper joked in the captions about what it took for her to get the perfect shot, and that she “almost died” trying to take the picture.

It would seem that her effort was well worth it, as fans poured in with their comments and likes. So far, the update has been liked over 43,000 times.

The photo showed Chanel sitting on a pool feature, as she stretched her legs in front of her and braced herself with her arms. She tilted her head slightly to her left while pursing her lips.

West Coast’s swimsuit was a light lavender color, with thick straps on the top and ruffle accents along the hips. She accessorized with a large, bull-shaped necklace that she wore in other photos from Mexico. She also wore matching purple sunglasses while wearing her hair down and slicked back behind her shoulders.

Behind Chanel, you could see a hot tub along with the ocean in the backdrop. There were also beach umbrellas and boats. However, the captions put emphasis on her flat abs, as the rapper mentioned that she stopped breathing in order to achieve the perfect look.

The responses from Chanel’s fans were overwhelmingly positive. Furthermore, many fans wanted to let her know that they think she looks great with or without her holding her breath.

“Chanel you are stunning regardless, anyone who says you have flaws is hating. You own it,” said a fan.

“Girl let it out – we love all den [sic] curves,” added a follower.

“Oh sweetie u look good no matter what,” commented an Instagram user.

Some people wanted to see the rest of the photos from the shoot.

“Let’s see the test pic. I’m sure you look fire either one!” guessed a fan.

Meanwhile, there were others that seemed to understand where Chanel was coming from.

“Lol story of my life,” said a follower.

Loading...

“I love how you always keep it real,” complimented a fan.

“I liked it solely cuz u made me laugh and you’re fine,” said an Instagram user.

There were also many users that commented with references to Cabo San Lucas, as they might have recognized the pool.

It’s no secret that the rapper had a blast in Mexico. She’s already shared a ton of photos from the trip, which included not just bikini pics but also photos of her posing in clubs and by a taco stand.