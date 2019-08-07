Demi Rose Is Too Hot To Handle In Latest Bathing Suit Snap

Demi Rose Mawby posted one of her sexiest bathing suit shots to date on Tuesday night, and her fans went wild over it.

This week, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a set of photos of herself flaunting her flawless figure in a skimpy bathing suit while having some fun in the sun.

In the photos, the model is seen sporting a snakeskin one-piece bathing suit, which showed off her massive cleavage, curvy backside, and long, lean legs. She added a thick silver belt to emphasis her tiny waist as she relaxed in a lounge chair.

Demi had her long, brown hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head. She sported a deep tan all over her body and had on a minimal makeup look for the photos, which included a bronzed glow, fresh face, and nude lips.

Mawby accessorized her look with a pair of oversized, white sunglasses and multiple ankle bracelets. She also donned red polish on her toenails.

In the background of the photo tons of green foliage can be seen as Demi sits under a large, white beach umbrella next to a table full of towels. In the caption of the photo, the model reveals that she is currently in Bali.

Barstool Sports recently reported that Mawby credits her fit figure to hard work in the gym and being blessed with some good genes.

“I have a Nike trainer and I train with him in Birmingham. We do lots of glutes work and abs work, 30 mins each. It’s hard work, and I eat quite healthy too. He trains a lot of footballers,” Demi previously told The Sun.

“If I’m in Birmingham I try to go to the gym three to four times a week,” Mawby revealed, adding that she does not usually eat any carbs.

“For breakfast it’s usually eggs, for lunch it has to be something light like a chicken or prawn salad. For dinner I like protein,” Demi continued.

As many fans know, Mawby’s personal life hasn’t been easy over the past year. Demi recently lost her mother, Christine, who passed away only eight short months after the death of her father.

It has been a tough time for Demi, but she’s revealed on social media that she appreciates all of the love, support, and prayers that her followers have been sending her.

Fans can see more of Demi Rose by following her on Instagram.