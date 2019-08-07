NBA Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Expressed Interest In Joining Los Angeles Lakers And Los Angeles Clippers

It has been almost nine months since Carmelo Anthony played his last game in the NBA. Since becoming an unrestricted free agent, the 35-year-old small forward is having a hard time finding a new home. Still, Anthony remains optimistic that he can find a team where he’ll be able to continue his NBA career.

Carmelo Anthony claimed that he’s going to the gym every day to make sure he’s in perfect shape if a team decides to recruit him. In a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, Anthony revealed that his representatives have already “reached out” to several NBA teams in the 2019 NBA free agency, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers.

“We reached out to a lot of people… the Lakers has been one of them… the Clippers has been one of them,” Anthony told Smith, as quoted by Lakers Nation. “We’re reaching out, we’re talking. There’s dialogue with certain teams. I don’t want to get into specifics, but there’s conversation.”

Though the Clippers haven’t shown any interest in signing Carmelo Anthony, the Lakers have been heavily linked to the 10-time NBA All-Star from the time he was waived by the Chicago Bulls. When the 2018-19 NBA season officially came to an end, the Lakers were emerging as the favorite landing spot for Anthony in the 2019 NBA free agency.

However, after failing to sign Kawhi Leonard, the Lakers snubbed Carmelo Anthony and decided to use their salary cap space to sign DeMarcus Cousins, Danny Green, Jared Dudley, Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook and Troy Daniels. The Lakers also brought back some of their own free agents, including Rajon Rondo, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, JaVale McGee and Alex Caruso.

After his recent workout with Kyle Kuzma, rumors have once again started to circulate that the Lakers could use their final roster spot to sign Carmelo Anthony. The speculations heated up when Kuzma told Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times that Anthony is “easily better than half the league right now.” However, Kuzma made it clear that though he wants Anthony on their team, he has no intention of influencing the decision of Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka.

“It would be great to see him in L.A., but I don’t make those decisions,” Kuzma said, as quoted by Lakers Nation. “That’s up to Rob [Pelinka] to make those decisions as far as what he thinks is best for the Lakers. He’s done a great job so far putting this team together.”

As everyone knows, the Lakers are reserving their final roster spot if ever the Memphis Grizzlies decide to buyout Andre Iguodala’s contract. However, as of now, the Grizzlies refuse to let Iguodala walk away as an unrestricted free agent, believing that they could at least get a future draft pick for the veteran wingman on the trade market.