Watch FC Salzburg Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Preseason Club Friendly At Red Bull Arena

Real Madrid hope to salvage a mostly dire preseason when they travel to Austria for a club friendly against FC Salzburg.

Real Madrid, following a disappointing third-place finish in La Liga and a Round of 16 exit in the UEFA Champions League — a competition they had won the previous three years — have shown little in their preseason campaign to indicate that they will perform any better in the 2019-2020 season, losing three of five matches so far, including a sluggish draw to Arsenal FC that the La Liga side won on penalty kicks, per Soccerway. But Los Blancos have two more warm-up matches to find their groove, starting Wednesday when they travel to face Austrian Bundesliga champions FC Red Bull Salzburg in match that will live stream from Red Bull arena.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the preseason cub friendly match on Wednesday, August 7, pitting La Liga power Real Madrid against 13-time Austrian champions FC Salzburg, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 31,800-seat Stadion Wals-Siezenheim, also known as Stadion Salzburg or Red Bull Arena, in the Salzburg suburb of Wals-Siezenheim, Austria, on Thursday, March 14. In Spain, that start time will also be 7 p.m., as the two countries occupy the same time zone.

In the United States, that kickoff time is set for 1 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Wednesday, 10 a.m. Pacific. Fans in the United Kingdom can catch the live stream starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night, British Summer Time.

Much of Real Madrid’s preseason has been marred by off-field issues — mostly the ongoing feud between star fullback Gareth Bale — the world’s fourth highest-pad footballer at $28.6b million last year, per Investopedia — and Real Coach Zinedine Zidane.

Bale was close to completing a big-money move to the Chinese Super League, but Real Madrid President Floretino Perez blocked the transfer, according to The Sun newspaper. But Bale has still been scratched from the squad that will take the pitch in Salzburg on Wednesday.

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has again been left out the squad for the Salzburg friendly. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid showdown, log in to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV service provider login credentials, and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

To watch the FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid preseason match live stream for free without those credentials, fans can sign up for a free trial of a multi-channel live TV streaming package such as Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they each offer free seven-day trial periods, allowing fans to watch the international club friendly stream live at no charge. Note that while Sling TV offers ESPN3 as part of its regular package, YouTube TV viewers will need to use their newly acquired login credentials to sign in to the ESPN app or website to access ESPN3.

In the Austria, the live stream is set to be carried by Sky Sports Austria, and in Spain, Real Madrid TV streams the Die Roten Bullen vs. Los Blancos game.

For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of the FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid preseason friendly match, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.

In the United Kingdom, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the FC Salzburg vs. Real Madrid friendly match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.