Victims Of The El Paso Shooting Are Reportedly Asking Donald Trump Not To Visit Them

Victims of the El Paso shooting aren’t excited by the prospect of a visit from the president, according to a Texas lawmaker who has been visiting them in the hospital. According to The Hill, El Paso Representative Veronica Escobar spoke with some victims who expressed that they didn’t want to see Donald Trump.

Escobar was speaking with Chris Hayes in an interview on All In with Chris Hayes when she mentioned that she had visited with people in the hospital who were harmed during the weekend’s shooting.

“This community is full of hope and resilience and beauty,” Escobar. “But the other thing that I heard, Chris, totally unsolicited, from victims still in the hospital as they’d grabbed my arm and tell me, ‘Tell [Trump] not to come here.'”

She went on to say that Hispanic Americans felt harmed by the language that the president uses while talking about them and that he had made them feel unwelcome in the country and un-American.

“The words he’s used to dehumanize us… they have a consequence,” she said.

Escobar has clashed with the president over the El Paso shooting. As The Inquisitr reported, she attempted to call Trump on Tuesday to talk about what people in the city were saying and feeling, only be to told that the president was “too busy” to speak with her.

However, the White House didn’t list any events for the president on Tuesday, prompting some people to criticize him for dodging a call from the Congresswoman.

Escobar had warned that the president wasn’t welcome in El Paso on Monday, saying that he would find that the city wouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet for him.

“From my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” Escobar said. “I would encourage the president’s staff members to have him do a little self-reflection.”

"I'm disappointed with his remarks," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said about Trump's White House remarks. "I think they fell really short. He mentioned gun issues — like — one time. I don't know if he knows what he believes, frankly." https://t.co/gDRIOw84jJ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 7, 2019

Trump is planning to visit the city on Wednesday, according to NBC News, and the city is bracing for the big event.

Some people in El Paso have said that they don’t believe that Trump supports the city and hope that he changes the tone during the visit from the one that he often uses when speaking about the inhabitants.

The last time the president visited the city was in February to hold a campaign rally. At the event, he used some of his familiar inflammatory rhetoric, ranting about murder and killings, despite the fact that it is one of the safest major American cities.