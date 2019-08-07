Wendy Williams Flaunts Legs In Short Skirt & Tight Top

Wendy Williams was spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday as she dropped by Good Day NY to let fans know about her upcoming tour dates.

According to the Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was photographed by the paparazzi as she wore a skimpy little outfit.

In the sexy snapshots, the talk show host is seen wearing a short blue-and-red print skirt, which flaunted Williams’ long, lean legs. She added a tight, black short-sleeved t-shirt that showcased her flat tummy and hourglass figure.

The TV personality had her long, sandy brown hair parted down the middle and styled in curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also sported a full face of makeup, which consisted of darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, brown eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter, nude lips, and pink blush on her cheeks.

Williams accessorized her look by sporting multiple diamond bracelets on her wrist as well as a watch. She wore a large diamond ring on her finger, a diamond chain around her neck, as well as her signature “W” necklace. The TV host added black sneakers on her feet and carried a Louis Vuitton bag, and a cream-colored purse in her hands.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams’ talk show is allegedly in jeopardy of being canceled, and her staffers are said to be getting worried.

Page Six reports that Wendy’s show will be back for Season 11, per her contract. However, things are a mystery beyond that, and her staff has allegedly started looking for new jobs.

“They are all well aware that all they have is Season 11 left, that’s guaranteed, but until [production company] Debmar-Mercury announces that they are renewing additional seasons beyond the next season, some staff have begun searching for jobs,” an insider told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Williams got emotional earlier this month when she wrapped Season 10 of the show.

“I appreciate doing this show because it’s my one hour where I get to be fun and forget about stuff,” she said through tears. “You see me pass out the season, you’ve read in tabloids and the Paparazzi and all that. But through it all, my one joy — aside from my son and my family — is you,” she told her viewers.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams’ life by following the talk show host on Instagram or tuning in to her series which airs weekdays. Check local listings for time and network.