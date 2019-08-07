‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Holly Curran Gets Added To Season 5 Lineup

As yet, Curran's role remains a secret ahead of the Season 5 return of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

As AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead gets ready to return on August 11, a new cast member has been announced. Holly Curran will join the group in the second half of Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

According to Comic Book, Curran will join the lineup when Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns. As of the moment, Curran’s character name is unknown, as is any description of her character.

However, fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will likely recognize Curran from her recurring role as Penny Pann. Curran has also previously starred as “Tilde” Sayre Palmer in Z: The Beginning of Everything.

The midseason finale for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead saw the main group finally return by aircraft to their original location at a disused denim factory. They had previously spent the entire first half of the season trying to return home after being tricked into leaving by Logan (Matt Frewer).

The midseason finale also confirmed that Logan was merely looking for details of the location of where they can refine gas for use in vehicles now that supplies are becoming unreliable. It is possible that Curran’s character could be a member of Logan’s group, who appear rather hostile towards the main group.

Van Redin / AMC

In addition, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, one of the latest trailers for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 introduces a new character named Tess. Potentially, Curran could fill this role since the character’s voice has only been heard so far in the trailer.

However, it seems likely that viewers will just have to tune into upcoming Season 5 episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about Holly Curran’s new role.

Loading...

In addition to Curran’s casting, Bleeding Cool reports that there are several new actors joining the cast in the second half of Season 5. Colby Minifie (Jessica Jones, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Peter Jacobson (House,The Americans), and newcomer Colby Hollman are all set to star in Fear when the series returns on Sunday night.

Along with the latest casting news, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, Daryl Mitchell, Alexa Nissenson, Mo Collins, and Maggie Grace have also become cast regulars in Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 9, titled “Channel 4,” on August 11. You can view the synopsis for this episode below.