White Supremacy ‘Not A Real Problem’ In U.S., Says ‘Fox News’ Host Tucker Carlson After El Paso Shootings

'Fox News' host Tucker Carlson, whose own rhetoric on his TV show has been linked to the white supremacist ideology seen in the El Paso shooters manifesto, denies that white supremacy is a real problem.

The domestic terrorist who killed 22 in an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday left a manifesto, as The Inquisitr reported, in which he detailed an ideology of white supremacy. In the manifesto, the shooter said the white race in the United States is being “replaced” by immigrants from Latin America and other people of color.

That belief is a foundation of white supremacist ideology and was also seen in the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which marchers chanted “Jews will not replace us,” reflecting the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that the “replacement” of whites is the intent of a conspiracy run by Jewish people, as The Atlantic Monthly reported.

Writings left behind by a mass shooter in Gilroy, California, the previous weekend — a shooting that also targeted Latin American people — also indicated in social media posts that he was motivated by white supremacist ideology, citing the 19th-century book Might Is Right, which is considered a foundational work of white supremacy, as The Inquisitr reported.

White supremacy has also recently moved into, or at least closer to the mainstream media, as Salon.com reported, thanks largely to Fox News host Tucker Carlson who regularly expresses “a genuine belief that immigrants are causing the downfall of Western civilization.”

White supremacist ideology was behind a mass shooting in El Paso on Saturday that killed 22. Mario Tama / Getty Images

But on his program Tuesday, just three days after the El Paso white supremacist mass shooting, Carlson denied that white supremacy is “a real problem in America,” as quoted by Mediaite.

“This is a hoax. Just like the Russia hoax,” Carlson said on the program. “It’s a conspiracy theory used to divide the country and keep a hold on power.”

Tucker Carlson: White supremacy is "actually not a real problem in America." Calling white supremacy and issue is "a hoax" and "a conspiracy theory used to divide the country" pic.twitter.com/ydzmJ0L7UI — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) August 7, 2019

Carlson calmed that in the 50 years of his life in America, “I’ve never met anybody — not one person — who ascribes to white supremacy,” as quoted by Media Matters.

While Carlson claims to have never met a white supremacist, actual white supremacists consider Carlson a hero, according to a report by Forward magazine, which quoted numerous white supremacists online praising Carlson.

“Tucker is really doing divine work,” said one quoted in the Forward report. Another called Carlson “a blessing, definitely our guy.”

And according to a lengthy study of Carlson’s past public statements dating back to 2007 conducted by Media Matters, Carlson himself is a white supremacist — though he claims he has never met one. Starting when Carlson disparaged then-candidate Barack Obama as a “pothead,” Carlson has an extensive history of derogatory statements directed toward people of color, as documented by Media Matters.

Carlson has delivered repeated attacks on the NAACP, a leading civil-rights organization, as well as against the Black and Hispanic Journalists Associations. He has also complained that white men are “hated and despised” on U.S. college campuses, as has labeled immigration from Latin America an “invasion” of the United States — the same term used by both Donald Trump and the El Paso mass shooter.