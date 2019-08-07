NBA Rumors: Heat Could Acquire Bradley Beal And John Wall In A Three-Team Deal With Wizards And Mavericks

The Miami Heat put themselves in a win-now mode when they succeeded to acquire Jimmy Butler in a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, with the emergence of numerous powerhouse teams in the Eastern Conference, the Heat are definitely aware that Butler won’t be enough to put them at the top of the league in the 2019-20 NBA season. In order to have a better chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title, the Heat should prioritize adding more superstars on their roster.

Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report recently created a list of blockbuster deals that would shake up the power balances in the Eastern and Western Conferences. To turn themselves into a legitimate title contender in the 2019-20 NBA season, Bailey suggested that the Heat could engage in a three-team trade involving the Washington Wizards and the Dallas Mavericks.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Heat will receive John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Justin Jackson. The Wizards will get James Johnson, Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, and Courtney Lee, while the Mavericks will acquire Goran Dragic, Derrick Jones Jr., and Isaac Bonga. To make the deal more appealing to the involved teams, Bailey believes that future draft considerations may have to be thrown in.

“Three-teamers are tricky. Some draft considerations may have to be thrown in there somewhere. But this would give the Heat a Wall/Beal/Butler core. And while all the Wall concerns remain, Beal and Butler would make for one heck of a top two. Plus, Jackson still has some potential as a floor-spacer. Dallas would get to reunite Dragic and Doncic, add an intriguing athlete in Jones and get a positionless mystery box in Bonga. Washington would get out of its salary-cap nightmare while still adding some long-term hope in Winslow.”

John Wall says winning a ring is great, but it's not everything to him. pic.twitter.com/Lg9v2SIcYP — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 4, 2019

The potential deal would allow the Heat and the Mavericks to become more competitive teams in the 2019-20 NBA season. Though John Wall is expected to spend the entire 2019-20 NBA season recovering from an injury, the duo of Jimmy Butler and Bradley Beal would already make the Heat a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference. Once Wall is fully healed and manages to return to his All-Star form, the Heat would be having a “Big Three” that could give them a realistic chance of bringing home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in Miami.

For the Mavericks, they would finally acquire an All-Star caliber point guard, Goran Dragic, and one of the players they targeted in the 2019 NBA free agency, Derrick Jones Jr. Dragic no longer needs to familiarize himself with Luka Doncic’s game since they already played together for the Slovenian national team.

Meanwhile, trading their explosive backcourt duo of John Wall and Bradley Beal only makes sense for the Wizards if they already decided to undergo a full-scale rebuild. The deal would enable them to open up a huge chunk of their salary cap space and acquire young and promising talent in Justise Winslow who could be one of the cornerstones of the next title-contending team that they will try to build.