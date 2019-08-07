Stassi Schroeder’s ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars Reportedly Doubt She’ll Make It Down The Aisle

Stassi Schroeder surprised her friends and co-stars when she and fiance Beau Clark announced their engagement last week. But now, some of her castmates are skeptical that the pair will ever make it down the aisle because they are constantly bickering.

According to Radar Online, a source close to the group says that Stassi and Beau’s castmates are not so sure things will go according to plan because Stassi can be demanding.

“No one on the cast thinks that Stassi and Beau will ever make it down the aisle if they keep fighting like they do,” an insider said. “They are just constantly bickering and Stassi is never satisfied with anything and that is not ever going to change. It is just who she is.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean the couple won’t be able to make things work, and Stassi is already making plans for the not-so-big day. Apparently, her plans don’t include inviting the Vanderpump Rules camera crew.

“Stassi does not want a huge wedding at all. She does not want it to be a part of the show she wants something small and separate and has said that she wants to have a destination wedding,” the source revealed.

However, the insider seems to think that Stassi is all about the details and not so focused on the man she is about to marry. The source claims that the reality star is more worried about details like the dress and the location than what Beau wants.

Stassi has said that she plans to get married in Europe. She says she wants to keep the event small and only invite the people that she really cares about.

As The Inquisitr reported, the couple got engaged after a year and a half of dating. They were introduced by their co-stars Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney and they hit it off. Although the two have been getting serious for some time, their castmates were surprised by their engagement. Apparently, Beau didn’t drop any hints to their group of friends about his planned cemetery engagement.

Apparently, Beau was waiting for the right time. He didn’t want their engagement to clash with co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s engagement and wedding or with Randall Emmett and castmate Lala Kent’s engagement.

Loading...

Stassi revealed that she was engaged with a post on Instagram that showed her sporting a seriously stunning ring. Afterward, she and Beau had a celebratory soiree at the Vanderpump mansion.