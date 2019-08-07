Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Phyllis Strikes Out

New spoilers for The Young and the Restless brings a tough day for Phyllis when she tries to find somebody in Genoa City to invest with her, and she strikes out.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) tried to take nearly everything from Adam (Mark Grossman), but he managed to pull on over on her. She owns a Grand Phoenix Hotel, but it’s one in Detroit and not in Genoa City. Then, Phyllis tried to negotiate a deal to buy the hotel from Adam. She wanted to spend $10 million, but he stayed firm at $15 million. Now Phyllis is desperate to find herself a partner or investor to help her get the hotel she is so proud of. Phyllis is pretty desperate.

Phyllis tries to get Devon (Bryton James) to collaborate with her on the hotel, according to SheKnows Soaps. It makes some sense for Devon because he’s Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) partner in Society, and Abby got Phyllis to include a branch of Society inside The Grand Phoenix. However, Devon already recently started New Hope with Nick (Joshua Morrow) to help build affordable housing. Because of his partnership with Nick, Devon turns down Phyllis’s offer to invest with her. It certainly has nothing at all to do with Phyllis’s recent bad behavior.

Next on Phyllis’s list is Nick (Joshua Morrow). The two recently wiped the slate clean after Phyllis and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) took Dark Horse back from Adam (Mark Grossman). Even though Nick chose not to run the company again, he appreciated that Phyllis tried to make things right. For Summer’s (Hunter King) sake, Nick and Phyllis decided to move forward and forge a new relationship that is not as contentious so that they could parent their daughter together. Of course, Phyllis does want something from Nick — his investment. Nick informs her that he chose not to take back the portfolio, which surprises Phyllis. Plus, she’s not thrilled to hear that Victor (Eric Braeden) will profit from her work instead of Nick.

Then, Phyllis really got desperate because she decides to see if Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wants to be an investor in the Grand Phoenix. Not surprisingly, Nikki did not bite. She is undoubtedly grateful for what Phyllis ended up doing for Nick in getting Dark Horse away from Adam, but Nikki is not that grateful. There’s very little chance that Nikki is willing to team up with Phyllis again anytime soon, especially given how things were all last year when they covered up the J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) situation together.

Perhaps Jack (Peter Bergman) will decide to go in with Phyllis, but he probably won’t.