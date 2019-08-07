Cardi B Spills Out Of Skintight Snakeskin Bodysuit

Cardi B is no stranger to wild onstage looks. The rapper frequently selects stage outfits that highlight her ample curves and draw the audience’s eye with bold colors, patterns, bling, and more. Today, Cardi opted to share a shot of herself from a performance at OVO Fest, and she certainly went bold for her time on stage.

For the performance, Cardi rocked a bodysuit that clung to every inch of her voluptuous figure. The top portion of the suit had an off-the-shoulder style and neckline that, despite going straight across, could barely contain Cardi’s curves. The rapper rocked some major cleavage in the look. Her arms were mostly covered up, with the bodysuit featuring a bell sleeve detail that made a major style statement. The whole suit was made from a brightly colored snakeskin pattern that was majorly eye-catching.

While Cardi seems to primarily wear her hair down on stage, she opted to go for a more vintage-inspired look for this performance. She rocked a styled updo that was glossy and chic and paired the look with some pink eye makeup and dramatic lashes. She had her signature long Cardi nails done, selecting a deep purple shade for the occasion.

Cardi indicated in the caption that she was having a tough time finding a good picture of her look for the performance, and also made sure to shoutout to Drake, the individual behind OVO Fest. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the shot received over 1.1 million likes within just one hour, including a like from buxom model Ashley Graham.

One follower compared her to the legendary performer Selena, saying that the photo had “Selena vibes.”

Quite a few other fans seemed to agree with the assessment and felt that the overall look was channeling Selena in a major way — albeit with a bit of a twist. One fan even called Cardi “trap Selena.”

Another fan commented, “sis you can’t be snappin like this.”

Loading...

Cardi also made sure to give her fans a glimpse of the actual performance, and she shared a quick video of herself taking the stage. In the video, Drake gave a short introduction, and the audience absolutely lost their minds when it was revealed that Cardi was taking the stage.

Though her hairstyle was more coiffed than her normal look, she brought her same larger than life energy to the stage and had the whole crowd enthralled.