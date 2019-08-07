Kylie Jenner Spotted Boarding Private Plane With Travis Scott & A Wedding Dress

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be walking down the aisle in the coming days. The couple were spotted boarding a private plane together with friends and family members, and a white gown thought to be a wedding dress came along with them.

According to TMZ, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were photographed by the paparazzi on Tuesday afternoon as they headed to the Van Nuys Airport, where they boarded a private plane that is seemingly taking them to a luxury yacht, where Kylie is set to celebrate her 22nd birthday later this week.

The group jumped on the plane, and photos of their luggage were also revealed, showing off a white, feathery dress in a garment bag, as well as a suit in another garment bag.

Of course, the photos sparked speculation that Jenner and Scott may finally be tying the knot this coming week as they celebrate the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s special day out on the ocean.

Kylie and Travis were joined by their daughter, Stormi, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Stassi Karanikolaou, and Yris Palmer, as well as Jenner’s assistant, Victoria.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is currently vacationing in Italy, but she may meet up with Kylie in the near future. Absent from the plane was Kylie’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Meanwhile, one source tells the outlet that Jenner and Scott are definitely not planning to get married, because Kylie’s sisters, Kim and Khloe, won’t be going on the trip at all.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dodging engagement and wedding rumors for over a year.

The couple have been dating for nearly two years and are said to be planning marriage and more kids together in the future.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott by following the couple on Instagram.