New Donald Trump Campaign Ad Includes QAnon Signs After FBI Named Conspiracy Theory Domestic Terrorism Threat

A new video from the Donald Trump campaign includes images of Trump supporters brandishing signs that promote the QAnon conspiracy theory.

Just one week after revelations that an internal FBI memo has now identified far-right wing conspiracy theories such as the increasingly popular, on-line “QAnon” theory, as threats that could incite acts of violent domestic terrorism, as The Inquisitr reported, a new Trump campaign ad features several Trump supporters at his rallies brandishing signs that promote QAnon.

The QAnon “theory,” as The Washington Post explained, claims that an anonymous Washington “insider” known only by the initial “Q” has been selectively leaking details online of the “true” mission of Trump’s term in office. Trump, the QAnon believers say, is secretly operating a covert war against secret, international child sex trafficking ring run by Democrats and other Trump opponents — including even former special counsel Robert Mueller.

A similar online conspiracy theory known as “Pizzagate” motivated 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch to fire a rifle into the Comet Ping Pong pizzeria in Washington D.C., on December 4, 2016. After following the conspiracy theory online, Welch had come to believe that the pizza restaurant was the secret headquarters of a child sex ring run by Hillary Clinton and her 2016 campaign manager John Podesta, as NBC News recounted, and that it was his duty to rescue the non-existent children there. Welch was later sentenced to four years in prison for the “Pizzagate” attack, in which no one was physically harmed.

QAnon supporters have made themselves increasingly visible at Donald Trump rallies. Andrew Spear / Getty Images

The QAnon signs in the new “Women for Trump” video produced by Trump’s 2020 campaign were first spotted on Tuesday by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar, who posted on Twitter that the official campaign video “features multiple Trump fans brandishing QAnon signs.”

“Around halfway into the video, the first sign appears, with Trump’s ‘Keep America Great’ slogan and a ‘Q’ taped onto it,” wrote Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer, describing the video. “Another shows ‘Q’s replacing the O’s on a ‘Women for Trump’ sign.” The video had received more than 8,800 views on YouTube and may be seen in its entirety below.

Loading...

QAnon believers have made themselves increasingly visible at Trump rallies in recent weeks. At a rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 2, Brandon Straka, one of the speakers introducing Trump, greeted the crowd with the slogan, “Where we go one, we go all.” Though the phrase seems innocuous when taken at face value, “it is, in fact, the main rallying cry of QAnon conspiracy theorists,” according to a Washington Post report.

The same rally was attended by numerous Trump supporters wearing “Q” t-shirts, as observed and photographed by freelance journalist Marcus J. DiPaola, via his Twitter account.

Numerous QAnon believers also attended Trump’s July 4 speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C., where they reportedly expected the late John F. Kennedy Jr. to reappear after supposedly faking his own death 20 years earlier, to announce that he is Trump’s “Number One fan,” as The Inquisitr reported.