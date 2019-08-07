‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 9 Preview: The Group Finds Landmines As They Continue To Help Others

Episode 9 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' is also set out in the 'found footage' style.

The midseason finale of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 saw the main group finally hitch a ride home on an aircraft just as the nuclear power plant blew. When they arrived, they found out that Logan (Matt Frewer) was trying to locate a place where they could refine gas. In addition, a new voice was heard over the radio and already, viewers knew exactly where the story was going to continue when Season 5 returned on August 11.

Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “Channel 4” and will be set out with found footage and confessional tapes according to Skybound’s Twitter account.

The synopsis for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, as quoted by Carter Matt, is below.

“The group, traveling in a convoy, doubles-down on their mission to help survivors; in an effort to encourage more survivors to reach out, Al, Luciana and Charlie document Morgan and the gang on a dangerous mission to help a reclusive survivor.”

Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark Van Redin / AMC

The synopsis gives confirmation to the group’s continuation to help people, something that is echoed in one of the latest trailers for Episode 9.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, several of Althea’s tapes have been released already which will help people get into the feel of the upcoming episode. Along with Althea’s tapes, two trailers have been released for Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. The first clip is extended and shows several of the regular characters being interviewed by Althea about their lives up to this point in time.

The second Episode 9 clip is shorter and shows the group trying to help a woman named Tess, who is likely the “reclusive survivor” mentioned previously in the synopsis. Her husband hasn’t returned but she is unable to come out of the house due to landmines being placed in her yard — of which she doesn’t know the exact locations. Fear the Walking Dead fans then get to see one of the infected locate a mine and the watch as the main group gets showered with its bloody guts.

Skybound has also released the new images from Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, a selection of which can be viewed in the gallery below.

Alicia Clark, tree

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on August 11 at 9 p.m.