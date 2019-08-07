Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Thong Bikini

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union had her Instagram followers drooling with a tantalizing new snap she shared today.

In the shot, Union was photographed from behind in a teeny tiny bikini that appeared to be crafted from some type of crocheted fabric. The string bikini top hugged her curves and a hint of sideboob was visible from the angle of the shot. The bottoms had simple tie sides as well, and the thong-style highlighted her ample assets and made sure her followers got a good glimpse at all her curves.

Union’s skin glowed in the sunshine, and she paired the beach-ready look with a bronzed eye makeup look and a nude lip. Union’s hair was voluminous in the shot, with pieces framing her face for a softer, sexier vibe.

Union’s caption made a cheeky reference to the way the bikini bottoms she rocked in the picture accentuated her booty and encouraged her followers to check out the upcoming episode of the reality television competition show she judges.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling shot, and the snap received over 96,000 likes within a single hour. Plenty of celebrities took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, simple stated “Ma’am!” with a praise hand emoji and heart eye emoji.

Actress Ellen Pompeo also left a comment, but she couldn’t seem to find the right words and opted to just send a string of firework and flame emoji.

Singer and songwriter Sevyn Streeter also commented on the snap, and said, “just school us Gab.”

Loading...

Many of Union’s fans left complimentary comments on the post, admiring her incredible physique and beauty.

While Union has shard plenty of snaps of herself getting all glam for the red carpet, she’s also spent a fair amount of time outdoors this summer. She appears to be making the most of her luxe pad by chilling with her daughter Kaavia either in or beside the pool at their home.

The bombshell has also found time to travel and appears to be making her way around the world with hubby Dwyane Wade by her side. Wade recently retired from the NBA, and it seems that he wants to make the most of his retirement by seeing as much of the world as possible.

Union and Wade recently shared a video that featured the two of them dancing on a boat on the water in Italy, proving that they have an absolute blast when they’re together.