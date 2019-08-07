Buxom Babe Ashley Graham Bursts Out Of White Swimsuit

Voluptuous superstar model Ashley Graham recently took a trip to Italy. She made the most of her time in the European hot spot by heading out on the water in a boat with her husband and some friends. Graham posed in a variety of swimsuits while she was there, and she decided to treat her Instagram followers to another peek of her curvaceous physique in one of the swimsuits she rocked on vacation.

In the snap she shared today, Graham wore a simple white one-piece swimsuit that hugged all her curves. Though the suit wasn’t particularly revealing, Graham’s ample assets were nearly spilling out the top of the simple scoop neck, and the result was a majorly sexy look. The snap Graham shared was a unique perspective, with the shot being taken nearly from below where Graham is standing. A bright blue and white striped umbrella was visible behind Graham, and the sky was a perfect light blue.

Graham accessorized her simple swimsuit with a few key pieces, including some hoop earrings, several necklaces layered to make a major style statement, and a pair of white-rimmed retro sunglasses that added to the vixen vibe of the overall look. Graham’s hair was loose and remained in tousled, beachy waves.

The shot was taken while Graham was in Capri, as the geotag on the photo clarified, and she lamented in the caption that she really wished she could go back to Italy. Based on the photos and videos she shared with her Instagram followers, it appears that she had a fantastic time abroad.

Graham’s fans absolutely loved the additional shot of the curvy queen on vacation, and the snap received over 147,000 likes in just two hours — including a like from comedian Amy Schumer.

One fan loved the fact that Graham shares all types of photos, and not only photos that are heavily retouched and edited, and told her so in the comments section.

“Girl these unedited natural poses give me life thank you for making it easier to love my body.”

Another fan complimented the simple yet chic look and told Graham she was a huge fan of her swimsuit.

“That bathing suit is everything,” the fan wrote.

For her Italian adventure, Graham seemed to favor one-piece suits that had a bit of a retro vibe to them. However, she did also bring some bold pieces, like a bright neon yellow cover-up she rocked over a black bikini.