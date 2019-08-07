‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Wows In Skintight Blacks With Son Lux For Rare Birthday Photo

Fans of Kailyn Lowry generally get their fix of the Teen Mom 2 star via one of two ways — either they tune into the MTV series, or they follow Kailyn on Instagram. While both methods will offer insights into the 27-year-old’s life as a mother-of-three, there’s a less-known route. Kailyn will take to her Instagram Stories with updates, but anything posted via this method only remains live for 24 hours.

Earlier today, Kailyn took to her Instagram Stories – knowledgeable followers of Kailyn’s social media will know that she spent some time today on a plane. While an update from Kailyn did come straight from the aircraft, others have followed it. Kailyn has been sharing rare images from her youngest son Lux’s second birthday, although she has posted images of the celebration in a more permanent way via Instagram posts.

Kailyn’s story today showed her in selfie mode with the birthday boy. The cute update was notable for the mother-and-son bonding on display, but it was likewise reminding fans that Kailyn looks great in just about anything.

Kailyn appeared photographed from the chest up, although the camera had taken in enough of her outfit to remind her followers of her style. The mother-of-three was rocking a skintight black top that was low-cut enough to showcase her sexy cleavage, although the look wasn’t provocative, as she paired the top with a jacket in camouflage green.

Today’s Instagram story may have showcased a mother-and-son duo, but Kailyn’s recent social media has shown fans that the weekend birthday party was quite the group gathering. Friends of the star seemed to have turned up, but one face has been making headlines. Lux’s father Chris Lopez was present, with Kailyn herself offering an exciting announcement via her caption — it sounded like Lux’s parents might be reunited in some way.

Fans seeing Kailyn’s post were encouraged to head to the star’s bio for more, although they were redirected to OK!, with the magazine offering little more than photos of the party.

Kailyn shot to fame on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant before becoming a core member of Teen Mom 2. Fans watched Kailyn welcome her first child with then-boyfriend Jonathan “Jo” Rivera back in 2010. Kailyn became a second-time mother in 2012 with then-husband Javi Marroquin. The star’s third child was born one year after she and Javi finalized their divorce, as Lux was born in 2017.

It looks like Lux had a fantastic birthday with plenty of photos for him to look back over. This selfie with his mom will likely add to the pile, although the bulk of Kailyn’s Instagram followers may have missed it.