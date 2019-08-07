El Paso Congresswoman Tried To Phone Donald Trump, Told He Is ‘Too Busy,’ Though Trump’s Schedule Was Blank

Member of Congress Veronica Escobar says she attempted to place a phone call to Donald Trump, but Trump refused to speak to her.

Veronica Escobar, the first-term United States House representative whose district includes El Paso, Texas, site of the first in last weekend’s pair of horrific mass shootings, revealed on Tuesday that she had attempted to call Donald Trump on the telephone “to share what I have now heard from many constituents,” the House rep said on her Twitter account. But Trump refused to take her call, she said.

The excuse? Trump was “too busy” to take Escobar’s call, according to CNN correspondent Manu Raj, via Twitter.

But as another CNN reporter Daniel Dale noted on his own Twitter account, Trump’s public schedule listed no events at all on Tuesday.

Escobar, on Monday, said in an interview that Trump, who plans to visit El Paso on Wednesday according to a Vox.com report, would find that he is “not welcome” in the Texas border city.

“From my perspective, he is not welcome here. He should not come here while we are in mourning,” Escobar said, as quoted by Politico. “I would encourage the president’s staff members to have him do a little self-reflection.”

The last time Trump visited El Paso was in February when he held a campaign rally there — a rally at which he deployed much of his usual, defamatory rhetoric toward Latin American immigrants, at one point — as documented by Vox.com reporter Aaron Rupar on Twitter — shouting, “Murders, murders, murders. Killings, murders!”

Congressional House rep Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso. Alex Wong / Getty Images

As a result, El Paso’s mayor, Dee Margo — a Republican — while saying he would meet with Trump during the El Paso visit Wednesday, was clear that he was simply acknowledging “the office of the president,” rather than Trump personally, Vox.com reported.

“I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso to meet with the president and discuss whatever our needs are in this community,” Margo said, as quoted by The Washington Examiner.

As The Inquisitr has reported, Trump will visit El Paso even as he continues to owe the city nearly $500,000 stemming from the rally in February at which he ranted about “murders” and “killings” that supposedly took place there, committed by undocumented immigrants. Trump wrongly claimed ahead of the rally that El Paso ranked among America’s most violent and dangerous cities.

But El Paso has consistently had one of the lowest crime rates of any major American city, ranking 56th out of 63 cities in homicides, with a rate of 2.9 per 100,000 residents, according to CBS News.

In 2016, according to CityRating.com, El Paso’s violent crime rate was lower than the national average by 1.71 percent — and lower than the average in the state of Texas by 10.16 percent.

Trump dismissed the numbers on El Paso’s low crime rate as “phony stats,” in the rally, as documented by C-Span. But according to a report by HuffPost, Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso has immediately doubled the city’s 2019 murder rate.