Kourtney Kardashian’s Abs Are Straight-Up Insane In Sweaty Sports Bra Selfie

Kourtney Kardashian may have been called “the least exciting to look at” by sister Kim last year, but the 40-year-old is proving that the statement made by her sibling on the family’s E! show couldn’t be farther from the truth. Kourtney has appeared in a new photo posted to her Poosh lifestyle brand’s Instagram – suffice to say that the company’s founder is looking more than fierce.

The photo showed Kourtney in workout mode. The mother-of-three had appeared with a training buddy as her pal snapped the pair for a quick selfie, with both girls twinning in all-black attire. Much like her friend, Kourtney was rocking tight black leggings and a matching sports bra. Kourtney’s ensemble was really giving off the athleisurewear vibes, although fans would likely argue that the reality star’s super-fit body was taking center stage.

The look showed off Kourtney’s killer physique to the max. Fans could see the star’s ripped torso and rock-hard abs alongside her toned and sculpted shoulders. Likewise manifesting were a strong pair of legs and the slender waist that Kourtney is known for. The brunette appeared glowing with a bit of sweat — matted hair and a little perspiration on Kourtney’s face suggested that the photo was taken after a workout session.

Kourtney’s super-fit body is a major talking point for her fans. The star is known to be a health nut, with fans of Keeping Up with the Kardashians used to seeing Kourtney request gluten-free options when dining out. The star may have blogged about her gluten-free philosophies back on her app in 2016, but it looks like Kourtney has added another edge to her eating regimen. Kourtney is back on the keto diet – fans will know that she has attempted the low-carb, high-fat lifestyle once before.

Kourtney has documented her keto habits in the past.

“My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and half years ago, when I did it for two months. In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” Kourtney wrote in a Poosh blog post earlier this year.

Kourtney’s post mentioned her prior keto experiences, although it added what she’d be doing differently this time.

Loading...

“My plan this time is to eat minimal carbs and no grains, beans, or legumes. I’m focusing my meals on fresh vegetables and lean proteins. I eat three meals a day with no snacking in between if possible,” she added.

Fans wishing to see more of Kourtney should follow her Instagram.