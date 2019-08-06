Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Busts Out Of Lacy White Top

Anna Nystrom is flaunting her sexy figure to fans yet again.

As those who follow the blonde bombshell on Instagram know, Anna regularly shows off her body to followers with a number of sultry posts. She has a rather impressive following on social media with over 8 million fans, meaning each and every share garners her a ton of attention and rightfully so. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Anna gives fans an up-close and personal view of her gorgeous face.

In the snapshot, the model tags herself in Sweden, where she was born and raised. The social media star poses against a white background, smiling big for the camera as she looks off into the distance. Nystrom wears her signature blonde locks down and slightly waved as she playfully grabs one piece of hair with her fingers. Per usual, the model sports a face full of makeup that is complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, eyebrow pencil, and matte lipstick.

While she looks picture-perfect on top, it’s hard not to notice her sexy ensemble. Nystrom shows off a ton of cleavage in a sexy and lacy white tank top that she pairs with a black bra underneath. The stunner’s taut tummy is visible in the shot, as the rest of the outfit is see-through.

In just a short time of the post being live on her account, it’s earned the beauty rave reviews with over 54,000 likes, in addition to 690-plus comments.

Most fans commented on the image to let Anna know that her body is killer while countless others simply let her know that they are huge fans. A few other followers gushed over her gorgeous face, even chiming in with emoji as well.

“I love this bright and lovely smile, you just should show much more,” one follower raved with a series of emoji.

“Beautiful woman with a nice smile and beautiful eyes,” another Instagrammer wrote.

Loading...

“Nice smile, it brings out ur [sic] eyes,” a third user remarked.

Recently, The Inquisitr shared that Anna sizzled in another red hot outfit. In the sultry post, the model snapped a selfie in the mirror. Nystrom’s toned and tanned body is on display in the NSFW shot, which shows her rocking an ultra-small white swimsuit that displays plenty of cleavage, as well as her insanely toned legs, to fans. It certainly comes as no shock that the post has earned Anna incredible reviews from fans, racking up over 149,000 likes, in addition to 1,500-plus comments.