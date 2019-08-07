‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Opens Up To His Wife About His Strained Relationship With Son Bentley

Ryan Edwards said things between him and Bentley are 'a mess.'

Ryan Edwards recently opened up about his relationship with son Bentley to his wife, Mackenzie Standifer, on Teen Mom OG.

According to an August 6 report from Cafe Mom, Edwards and Standifer, who is currently expecting a baby girl, were seen attending one of Bentley’s baseball games on Father’s Day. The following day, Edwards admitted that things between him and the 10-year-old, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, were a “mess.”

During the episode, Bookout explained that she and her family were in Atlanta to watch Bentley’s game with Edwards, Standifer, and his parents, Larry and Jen Edwards. However, while Edwards’ parents were hoping to take Bentley from the game and spend Father’s Day with him, Bookout was forced to decline because the child had another game to attend.

As fans may know, Edwards is reportedly able to see his son but only under the supervision of his parents. So, when it comes to spending time with the child, his schedule is dependent upon that of his mom and dad.

Later, Edwards admitted that when it came to spending time with his son, he felt powerless against Bookout.

“I don’t know why she’s got him doing all this,” Edwards said, adding that he was glad he was able to see him when he did.

“Father’s Day for the past few years have just been kind of whack anyway… have you sat down since you’ve been home with Bentley and kind of told him what was up?” Standifer asked.

“No, because I have to be here at mom and dad’s when he’s here, and if I try to say anything to Bentley, mom you know, steps in or whatever… it’s just a mess,” Edwards explained. “So no, I haven’t… I can’t worry about it too much though… there’s no fixing it.”

According to Cafe Mom, Edwards has been forced to see Bentley in a supervised manner due to the restraining orders filed against him by Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney. As fans may have heard, Bookout and McKinney took legal action against Edwards after he allegedly threatened to kill McKinney.

Following the filming of the restraining orders, Edwards spent three months in rehab at the end of 2018 before being thrown behind bars for three more months this year after an alleged parole violation.

To see more of Edwards, Bookout, and their families, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. MTV.