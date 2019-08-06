Khloe Kardashian’s Leopard-Print Spandex Straight-Up Ridiculed

Khloe Kardashian is being given a hard time. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram earlier today for a sweet update that included her 1-year-old daughter True. The post appeared to be doubling up as a demonstration of Khloe’s fierce style though, with the 35-year-old rocking a tight spandex ensemble in leopard-print. Khloe’s tight shorts, crop top, and matching headscarf were twinning with True’s headpiece.

It looks like Khloe’s update proved sufficiently viral in nature for The Daily Mail to pick up on it. The newspaper’s article mostly focused on the beautiful bonding moment between Khloe and True, but viewers seem to have honed in on the outfit. Their comments definitely acknowledged True being a cute toddler, but Khloe’s outfit didn’t appear to garner much approval.

“Baby is getting cuter and cuter. Koko cannot look more ridiculous if she tried,” one user wrote.

Their comment proved the most upvoted, with over 380 users agreeing.

“Does she own a mirror? She needs to know how ridiculous she looks” was a comment racking up over 300 upvotes.

“Khloe looks ridiculous” seemed to echo the thought.

The Good American founder further found herself slammed with accusations that she’s gone under the knife, with users suggesting that her face has changed.

A comment garnering approval from others also appeared to question whether True’s outfit was appropriate.

“Not a good look for either one of them. She looks silly as does that poor baby. A crop top on a toddler? Come on!” they wrote.

Fortunately for Khloe, not all responses were damning in nature, although positive replies mostly manifested amid the most downvoted comments.

When it comes to style, Khloe is known for having an edge. While big sister Kim Kardashian is known for pushing the boundaries with her eye-popping outfits and younger sister Kendall Jenner comes with leg-flashing miniskirts as her trademark, Khloe seems to rock her own style. The mother of one is a lover of denim and athleisurewear, although she often ups the ante with stiletto heels, shirtless pantsuits, and sexy crop tops. The athletic injection to Khloe’s wardrobe has proven popular though, with her Good American clothing line flying off the shelves.

Loading...

Unfortunately, though, it did appear that today’s viewers weren’t convinced by Khloe’s leopard-print look.

“LMFAO! WHERE does she FIND these OUTFITS?????” one user asked.

Over on Khloe’s Instagram – where dedicated fans are mostly already following the star – feedback was more positive. Khloe’s update also proved popular overall, racking up over 1.6 million likes.