Adriana Lima Sizzles In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Brazilian bombshell Adriana Lima is a legend in the Victoria’s Secret world. The brunette beauty strutted her stuff down the runway for nearly two full decades before finally hanging up her wings and retiring from the lingerie runway.

Though she no longer walks the runway for the brand, Lima could still easily stun an audience with her envious physique. Recently, Lima shared a casual snap with her 12.2 million Instagram followers that flaunted her incredible legs.

In the shot, Lima was on a boat drifting over a clear blue ocean. As the caption indicated, Lima was spending some time in Italy on a vacation. For the boat ride, the model kept things casual by donning a frayed pair of Daisy Dukes, paired with a flowing, crisp white off-the-shoulder top that was perfect for a day on the water. Lima’s legs were on full display in the shot, and her toned, tanned stems proved that she still takes care of her physique.

She pulled her brunette locks up into a high ponytail and added a pair of sunglasses to finish off the look. Though Lima’s makeup wasn’t really visible based on the faraway shot, she was likely wearing minimal makeup — if any at all — as she has proven before that she’s not afraid to embrace her natural beauty.

Her followers absolutely loved the sizzling vacation shot, which received over 208,000 likes within just nine hours. Fellow Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge even liked the shot, showing her support to her former co-worker. Her followers showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Enjoy queen! You deserve it,” one follower commented.

“Stunning as always!!!!!!” another stated in the comments.

Loading...

Another fan simply said “those legs..”

Lima has been enjoying plenty of time near the beach lately. Before her trip to the ocean in Italy, she spent some time in sunny California. In a shot shared in late July on her Instagram page, she posed in a form-fitting cheetah print dress that showed off her legs on a balcony overlooking the beach and ocean.

And, though she may not be a Victoria’s Secret Angel anymore, Lima’s days as a model are certainly not over. Recently, she shared her cover of Vogue España, where she posed with fellow model Irina Shayk. The cover featured the two stunning beauties with bold red lips, bold brows, bronzed eyes, and slicked-back hair for a chic look.

Fans of the Brazilian bombshell will have to make sure they’re following her, lest they miss out on any chic Italian vacation snaps.