Jennifer Aniston Reflects On ‘Friends,’ Says That She Misses That Time In Her Life ‘A Lot’

It turns out viewers aren’t the only ones who miss the hit series Friends.

While the show went off the air in 2004, fans have still been clinging to re-runs of the show, which has become one of the most popular in history. And while fans are still begging for the cast to come together for a reunion, Jennifer Aniston has been feeling a little nostalgic about the show that made her famous as well. In a recent interview with InStyle, Aniston chatted about her time on the hit series and how far she has come since then.

The actress says that thinking of the ’90s makes her feel nostalgic because it was a simpler time and celebrities weren’t exposed as much then as they are now. Her first big role had a huge impact on her career, thrusting her into the spotlight and giving her a job that she adored, as well as a ton of great friends from the show.

“I miss a lot about that time. Having a job that was absolute, pure joy. I miss getting to be with people I love massively and respect beyond words. So, yes, these days I’m super nostalgic. Anything can make me go, ‘Aww.’ Even Fred Segal, I guess. I don’t know why that one got me.”

The actress also shared that her time on the show was able to give her confidence and trust. With the cast, they had strength in numbers and were able to hold each other up and go through things with one another by their side. And of course, the 50-year-old also chatted about some of her most iconic looks, which included her Rachel haircut that many Friends viewers mimicked.

“Looking back, I did have some really epic looks,” she shared. “That’s always fun to be reminded of. It’s a positive that comes from being documented your whole life. And you gotta take the good with the bad!”

At this current time in her life, Aniston says that she wants to slow things down and take a little bit of time to stop and smell the roses. She also said in the article that she’s most “ambitious” for peace and creative fulfillment and she wants to continue creating things that she knows she is capable of creating. The actress added that her upcoming project, The Morning Show, is likely the hardest work that she has ever done in her life but it’s also a project that has made her incredibly proud.

This show, in particular, has helped her to unpack emotions and help her to re-focus. It also serves as a reminder, she says, of why she is doing what she is doing and at this point in her career. Aniston says that she’s actually in a place where she knows exactly what she is capable creatively.