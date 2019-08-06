Vicki Gunvalson May Not Be Seen On The ‘RHOC’ Season 14 Premiere, See What Steve Lodge Said On Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson's reduced role may mean that she'll be absent during tonight's premiere.

Vicki Gunvalson may be absent during tonight’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Ahead of the start of Season 14, Gunvalson shared a photo of herself on the Bravo TV reality series on her Instagram page. In the comments section of her post, her fiancé, Steve Lodge, responded to a fan who wanted to know if Gunvalson would be seen on tonight’s new episode.

“No, not tonight,” Lodge replied, according to a screenshot shared by the Comments by Bravo Instagram account.

Lodge went on to reveal that he wasn’t sure why Gunvalson wasn’t part of the show but her absence may be due in part to the fact that they were in The Bahamas at the time filming began in Southern California.

As the conversation continued, Lodge said that Gunvalson’s recent demotion to a part-time role was not her choice. However, he denied that her drama with Kelly was what led to the reduced role. As fans will recall, Dodd said months ago that she would not be returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast if Gunvalson was included due to the allegations she made against her at the Season 13 reunion.

“Kelly doesn’t have that kind of power over Bravo,” Lodge confirmed.

Gunvalson and Lodge began dating one another in 2016 and got engaged earlier this year. As fans will recall, the RHOC star confirmed her engagement to Lodge on Instagram with a photo of them together. In the photo, Gunvalson’s stunning ring was on full display.

In July, after Bravo TV released the trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 and confirmed Gunvalson would be taking on a reduced role on the show, Gunvalson offered a response to the shocking news to her fans and followers on Instagram.

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” Gunvalson wrote. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role. I hope you have as much fun watching the show as I did living it in front of the cameras. Stay tuned to Bravo August 6th for more of the Tres Amigas.”

To see more of Gunvalson, Lodge, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.