Kim Zolciak Shows Off Perky Derriere In Barely-There Bikini, Shares Sweet Message To Husband Kroy Biermann

The reality star shared a sweet and sexy snap.

Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak posted a sexy snap of her and her husband, Kroy Biermann, on Instagram. The picture was taken on the last day of the Biermanns’ recent family vacation in Turks and Caicos. The pair stood at the gorgeous shoreline with their arms wrapped around each other’s waists.

In the post, Kim flaunted her incredible curves in a tiny, floral bikini from Kai Lani Swimwear. Her perky derriere was on full display. Kroy wore a navy blue shirt and turtle-pattern boardshorts.

The mother-of-six gushed about her man in the caption. The television personality stated she is extremely grateful to be married to Kroy.

Fans took to the comments section to voice their support of the couple, who have been married for eight years.

“Best reality couple ever! You guys do it all right!” wrote a commenter.

“Love you love story,” said another, adding a heart emoji.

“Cutest couple everrrrr,” a third user chimed in.

The sweet snap has over 28,200 likes.

Hollywood Life reported the pair also packed on PDA in a series of photos posted on July 31. In the first image, the couple, wearing snorkeling masks on their heads, struck a silly pose. Kroy wore a tiny pair of Speedo trunks, showing off his amazing physique. Kim looked stunning in a barely-there black bikini. The steamy second photo shows the couple making out in the ocean.

In the caption, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed her 17-year-old daughter, Ariana, took the photos, much to her chagrin. In the comments section, Kim’s oldest daughter, Brielle, 22, clarified she actually was the one who snapped the second picture.

Instead of focusing on the couple’s relationship, fans appeared to be fixated on Kroy’s choice of swimwear.

“He needs regular swimming trunks,” commented a fan.

“What man wears a swimsuit like that???” questioned another.

In April, an insider revealed to Hollywood Life how the couple maintains a happy and healthy relationship.

Loading...

“One of the reasons they’re so crazy about each other is they make it a point to keep things hot. They spend a lot of time in the bedroom,” said the source. “When their kids go to bed for the night— that’s one of their favorite times of the day, because they can spend intimate, quality time together.”

As noted by Hollywood Life, the couple has four biological children together, KJ, 8, Kash, 6, Kaia, 5, and Kane, 5. Kroy legally adopted Kim’s daughters, Brielle and Ariana, in 2013.

To see more of the couple, be sure to watch Don’t Be Tardy on Bravo.