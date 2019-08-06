Brandy Fans Are Convinced She Doesn’t Age After Latest Instagram Snaps

Singer Brandy Norwood recently posted a couple of snaps to her Instagram account, which boasts over 4.1 million followers.

In a series of posts, Brandy is rocking different colored braids, a snapback, ripped jeans, colorful sneakers, and a white garment with a flower design on the sleeves.

For her caption, she stated that she was at the studio with her brother Ray J, letting her followers know that he is on “another level” and that she is inspired, implying that she was with him when he was making new music.

Within two hours, the post quickly racked up over 13,000 likes. The comments section was quickly filled with messages from fans questioning when the “I Wanna Be Down” chart-topper will be releasing her own new music, and if the R&B icon ever ages.

“How you still look like you frozen in the 90s? #youthful,” one user wrote.

“Omg, u still look 14. You look great!!” another shared.

“You seriously do not age girl. This was from YESTERDAY? Not like 10 years ago?! #BLACKDOESNOTCRACK, Keep shining girl!” a third mentioned.

“I knew this was a studio session before I read the caption… we waiting on that single you promised us,” an eager fan commented.

“When is your album coming out???” another questioned.

There’s still no word on when Brandy’s new music will be released. However, she teamed with Daniel Caesar this year on the track “Love Again,” which has been played over 11.3 million times on Spotify. The song is taken from Caesar’s second studio album, Case Study 01.

In 1994, her debut self-titled album contained four huge hit singles — “I Wanna Be Down,” “Baby,” “Best Friend,” and “Brokenhearted.” The album peaked at No. 20 in the U.S. and went four times platinum with sales of over 4 million.

Her most successful album to date, Never Say Never, has sold over 16 million copies worldwide, according to ABC News. The singles “The Boy Is Mine” and “Have You Ever” both topped the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and became two signature songs from the talent.

In total, Brandy has had four albums enter the top three in the U.S. — Never Say Never, Full Moon, Afrodisiac, and Two Eleven.

As for acting, Brandy has appeared in a number of films, including Cinderella alongside Whitney Houston, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, and The Perfect Match. One of her most memorable roles was in Moesha, which ran for seven years as one of the most successful American television sitcom series of the 1990s.

On Spotify, Brandy has over 5.1 million monthly listeners.