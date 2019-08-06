Katy Perry Teases ‘Small Talk’ In New Instagram Post & Fans Think It’s A New Song

The singer-songwriter posted a photo on Instagram with the caption '#SmallTalk' on Tuesday.

Pop superstar Katy Perry took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a post that fans think might be a hint that new music is around the corner.

The Instagram post, which the singer shared Tuesday afternoon, is the captioned “#SmallTalk.”

“isn’t it weird that you’ve seen me naked we had conversations about forever now it’s about the weather okay,” the note reads on a piece of stationary that says it’s “from the desk of Katy Perry.”

Fans on Instagram couldn’t get enough of the tease in her Instagram comments.

“CANNOT WAIT for this,” one user wrote.

One user even speculated that the track would feature a collaboration with her enemy Taylor Swift, who has her own album, Lover, due out later in the month.

Perry and Swift brought there years-long feud to an official end earlier this year in the video for Swift’s latest single “You Need To Calm Down.” The song and video, which supports the LGBTQ+ community, features Perry dressed as a cheeseburger and Swift donning a french fry costume wrapped in a warm embrace as Swift mouths the final lyrics to her song.

Perry had notably sent Swift an actual olive branch to but the “Bad Blood” behind the two artists when Swift embarked on her “reputation Stadium Tour” in May of last year, per People.

The songstress has been in the news lately over a lawsuit concerning her 2013 hit “Dark Horse.” The song, which was from Perry’s third studio album, Prism, was accused of copying an underlying beat found from a Christian rap song released in 2008 called “Joyful Noise” by a rapper who is known by his stage name, Flame.

A jury found Perry and her collaborators guilty and ordered the group and Capitol Records to pay a sum totaling more than $2.7 million, per Variety.

According to Variety, the verdict could have a “chilling” effect on the music industry, as industry professionals believe that the decision was made by a jury that didn’t understand nuances of the music industry. As Variety noted, the ruling followed a 2015 ruling that ordered Pharrell and Robin Thicke pay up for their hit collaboration “Blurred Lines,” which was accused of ripping off the “feel” of a song by Marvin Gaye.

Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, the “Roar” singer took to Instagram on Monday to announce that she would return to judge the third season of ABC’s American Idol reboot alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who joined Perry for seasons one and two of the singing competition.

Perry released her most recent song titled “Never Really Over” in May to mostly positive reviews. It was the first solo release from the singer since her album Witness, which was released in 2017.