Tyler Cameron Goes On Bowling Date With Gigi Hadid, Hannah Brown Says ‘Thank You, Next’

'The Bachelorette' runner-up is living his best life in the Big Apple.

Tyler Cameron has yet to strike out in his post-Bachelorette dating life. Hannah Brown’s runner-up on the ABC dating show was spotted on yet another date with Gigi Hadid. One week after the show’s explosive finale aired on ABC, the 26-year-old Bachelorette reject and the supermodel, 24, were out together at Frames Bowling Lounge in New York City, People reports.

Tyler and Gigi spent several hours bowling in the lounge’s VIP suite with six other friends, where they ate bar snacks and later sang karaoke. A source told Us Weekly that the smitten pair definitely “looked like two people on a date.”

“Tyler and Gigi were laughing together and she would touch his arm while she was laughing…. [He had] his arm around her lower back. Tyler and Gigi looked flirty the entire night and they were clearly focused on one another. The whole group looked like they were having a lot of fun.”

On Tuesday morning, E! News posted a photo fo Tyler Cameron leaving Gigi’ Hadid’s New York City apartment wearing a pair of navy blue shorts, t-shirt, and white trainers. Hours later, Gigi emerged from her home to do some shopping, an eyewitness told the site.

Things are clearly going well for Tyler and Gigi… ????https://t.co/YXoh6F5vyB pic.twitter.com/9w32E3U3IZ — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) August 6, 2019

A source told E! that Tyler isn’t jumping into anything with Gigi, who has been single since January when she ended her relationship with Zayn Malik.

“He really likes Gigi, but it’s just a fling for now,” the source said of The Bachelorette runner-up, adding that Gigi thinks Tyler is “really cute and nice” and she likes the fact that he’s a good listener

The source added that while they are both taking things slow, Gigi and Tyler have both made it clear they are interested in each other. It should be noted Tyler and Gigi wouldn’t have to do a long-distance relationship, as they both live in New York City and even have mutual friends, E! notes.

Gigi Hadid kicked off her week with a bowling night! https://t.co/qQ1k6yC7AV — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) August 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Hannah Bown, who is still living in California on the heels of her Bachelorette season, was asked about the Tyler-Gigi relationship speculation during a press event in Hollywood on Monday. The ABC star told Us, “I’m not going to talk about Tyler or any of that stuff. Thank you, next,” a reference to Ariana Grande’s hit song about her exes.

“All the guys on my season, I wish them the best in life,” The Bachelorette star clarified. “I wish them happiness.”

While many Bachelorette fans were hoping to see Hannah end up with Tyler after her engagement to her final pick, Jed Wyatt, didn’t work out, many fans now think she blew her chance with the hunky model and contractor. Several Bachelorette viewers took to Twitter to say “karma” after Hannah tried to make Tyler her second choice by inviting him to meet her for a drink on the After the Final Rose special last week.

You can see some of the social media comments below.

Hannah passed Tyler up for Jeb. Tyler passed Hannah up for Gigi. #karma — Angie (@Beebabebeebuh) August 5, 2019

Tyler C going out for drinks with Gigi Hadid after Hannah tried to make him a second option is the kind of rebound that im tryna have — Bethann (@bethannnchuboy) August 6, 2019