Model Abby Dowse Spreads Legs Open In Skimpy Black Lingerie Sparking Tons Of NSFW Comments

Another day, another killer photo for model Abby Dowse.

As fans of the blonde bombshell know, Dowse regularly floods her Instagram account with a ton of NSFW photos ranging from bikini shots to lingerie shots and just about anything else that shows off her rock hard body. The stunner boasts a following of over 1.4 million-plus on Instagram alone and each and every photo share earns her plenty of attention from her loyal followers. In one of the more recent images that was shared to her feed, Abby sends temperatures soaring.

In the sultry new image, the beauty leans back on a sofa bed, striking an NSFW pose for fans. While clad in a lacy black bra and matching panties, Abby spreads her legs open for the shot — leaving pretty much nothing to the imagination of her fans. The tight-fitting bra offers generous views of cleavage and on the bottom, she pairs the panties with a pair of thigh-high fishnet stockings.

Abby wears her long, blonde locks down and curly as they cascade all the way down to her chest. She looks off into the distance, rocking a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and lipgloss. The model accessorizes the look with a dainty silver necklace and since the image went live on her account a short time ago, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention with over 24,000 likes in addition to 500-plus comments.

Many followers commented on the photo to gush over the model’s incredible figure while countless others flooded the comments section with NSFW messages. A few others raved over the photo and didn’t use words, opting to use the flame and heart emoji instead.

“A National Abby Dowse day is long overdue or actually that should be everyday,” one follower commented with a series of emoji.

“I WANT SOME PLEASE,” another fan chimed in with a few tongue emoji.

“You are a complete woman you got it all, you are soo Godlike beauty,” one more gushed.

This is not the first time that Dowse has strutted her stuff in insanely sexy lingerie in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the stunner showed off her amazing figure in a strappy lingerie number from retailer Fashion Nova. In the sultry photo, Abby’s entire body steals the show. The back of the outfit shows off her entire backside while she’s clad in a thong with floss-like sides. On top, she pops out of the bra, flaunting plenty of cleavage to her 1.4 million fans.

That post racked up over 1,400 comments for the social media star.