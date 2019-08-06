Find Out What Lisa Vanderpump Gifted Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright For Their Wedding

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright wed in June in Kentucky.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright received a very pricey gift from Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd after their June 29 wedding.

Over a month after the event took place at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the Taylor took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a photo of the gift Vanderpump and Todd got for him and his new wife.

“Thank you [Lisa Vanderpump] and [Ken Todd] for our wedding gift,” the Vanderpump Rules cast member wrote in the caption of his photo, which featured Tiffany & Co.’s Color Block Coffee and Tea set.

In Taylor’s photo, four teacups and matching saucers were seen, which retail for $80 each, as was the teapot, which costs $210, and the creamer pitcher, which costs $60.

As fans may recall, Vanderpump was expected to skip Taylor and Cartwright’s June nuptials in Kentucky due to the passing of her mother, Jean Vanderpump, who died in England just days before the ceremony was set to take place. However, after the funeral for Jean was delayed, Vanderpump and Todd opted to travel east to attend the wedding with the help of Lala Kent’s fiancé, movie producer Randall Emmett, who gave the two of them a ride to the star-studded event on his private jet.

Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding is expected to be featured during the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, which went into production at the end of spring, as are the many pre-wedding festivities that led up to the event, including Taylor’s bachelor party and Cartwright’s bachelorette party, both of which took place in Miami in June.

Just before tying the knot, Taylor and Cartwright spoke to People magazine about their marriage.

“It feels amazing,” Cartwright told the outlet. “We’re stronger and happier than we’ve ever been. We’ve been through a lot, but we came out on the other side. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger and stronger.”

“We know we love each other. We know we want to be together. We’re just really excited,” Taylor added. “Just really happy with where we are right now.”

Taylor and Cartwright were seen getting engaged on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 at the end of last year and in the finale episode for the season, they celebrated their engagement with an over-the-top bash attended by many of their co-stars.

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars are expected to return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.