Hailey Baldwin Pops Out Of Skimpy Sports Bra Sans Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin was spotted leaving a Hot Pilates class in West Hollywood this week, and she proved that her exercise routine is working for her by showing off her toned physique.

According to The Daily Mail, Hailey Baldwin was photographed by the paparazzi as she left the class looking sweaty.

In the photos, Hailey is seen without her husband, Justin Bieber, as she wore a tiny cream-colored sports bra which flaunted her cleavage.

Baldwin also wore a pair of matching leggings, which hugged her lean legs and curvy backside. She added a white, long-sleeved shirt, which she tied around her tiny waist.

Hailey had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head as the straight strands fell behind her back. She also sported a minimal makeup look, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

The model accessorized her look with some dark sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and black Nike sneakers on her feet. She carried her car keys and a bottle of water in her hand. Baldwin also carried her phone, which boasted a case with Justin’s Drew clothing line logo on it, representing her husband’s latest business venture during the outing.

According to Us Weekly, Hailey Baldwin’s first cousin, Ireland Baldwin, recently spoke out about the model’s marriage to Justin Bieber, revealing that married life is agreeing with her.

Loading...

“I think that they really complement each other. I think that they’ve really helped each other grow because before … they started off having a lot of growing to do. They were just not ready. They were really young and they had a lot of growing to do and a lot of life to experience, and I think they both now are experiencing things together and learning the ways of love and marriage — not that I know those ways,” Ireland, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger, stated.

“I love Justin and I love Hailey. I love spending time with them. She’s full wife mode now, so I love it,” Ireland added of her younger cousin’s relationship with the singer.

As many fans already know, Justin and Hailey tied the knot last September. However, they did not have a large ceremony. As their one-year anniversary approaches rumors of a big wedding have been flying, but it seems that only time will tell if the couple decides to host their dream nuptials.

Fans can see more of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber by following the pair on Instagram.