‘Teen Mom’ Mackenzie McKee Shares Pool Bikini Photo With Cancer-Battling Mom Angie

Mackenzie McKee may update her social media with smiles, but there’s a lot of pain in the MTV star’s life. Mackenzie’s mother, Angie Douthit, is fighting a cancer battle — her stage 4 diagnosis makes the situation rather serious.

Those less familiar with Mackenzie herself should prep to see more of her as the current Teen Mom OG season features the 24-year-old as a guest star. Mackenzie’s MTV history includes her previous stints on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3.

Earlier today, Mackenzie updated her Instagram. Her photo showed a sun-drenched setting that doubled up as a family one — Mackenzie was posing for the camera and smiling with her mother. While Mackenzie was wowing in a cute pink bikini and Angie was covered-up in a blush-pink sundress, the photo didn’t seem out to showcase the swimwear looks. Mackenzie herself is super-fit, but she’ll dedicate other updates straight from the gym when it comes to reminding her fans that she’s a fitness model.

With Mackenzie and Angie enjoying their mother-and-daughter time, this photo likely touched her followers’ hearts. Angie has been bravely battling her illness with chemotherapy sessions – Mackenzie herself has been voicing her support for her mom via races named after her.

A simple caption from Mackenzie talked about being with special people and also mentioned that fall isn’t far away.

At the beginning of July, Mackenzie got active on her Instagram with the race that she’d centered around Angie. Her Instagram photo showing her mother bravely battling a pre-scan moment included a caption reminding fans that purchasing a t-shirt would be a sign of support.

“Thought I would share this cute photo my mom sent from the hospital before her scans. We are so so excited for this coming Saturdays race. People from all over will be running Angie’s race WHERE THEY ARE. And all packages are going out THIS WEEK. But today is the dead line to get your Angie’s race 5k t shirt. Click the link in my bio and get your order in. Don’t forget to #angiesrace this Saturday as you are running for @angiedouthit”

Loading...

Mackenzie’s update today proved to be popular, racking up over 3,200 likes in the space of one hour. The reality star’s fans also left several supportive comments.

As The Hollywood Gossip reported earlier this year, Angie’s cancer has already spread to major organs, including her brain, where new tumors had apparently developed. Angie’s cancer is also present in her lungs, liver, lymph nodes, and bones.

Fans would likely agree that the situation is a devastating one. Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her Instagram.