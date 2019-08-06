Kourtney Kardashian Wears Barely-There Crop Top, Flaunts Legs During Outing With Son Mason

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted on an outing with her son, Mason Disick, while on vacation in Italy this week, and she wore a very skimpy outfit in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian was photographed by the paparazzi as she and Mason spent some quality time together in Portofino on Monday.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a barely-there, strapless crop top, which showed off her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and toned abs.

Kourt paired the top with a high-waisted skirt, which showcased the mother-of-three’s lean legs. Kardashian added an oversized cream-colored blazer on top of the ensemble and completed the look with some strappy heels.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head, which was styled in straight strands that fell behind her back. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy nude color on her lips.

The TV personality accessorized the look with a pair of trendy sunglasses, tiny earrings, and a brown leather purse, which she carried in her hand.

Kourtney walked arm-in-arm with Mason, 9, as he wore a pair of navy blue shorts, a Versace sweater, and white sneakers. He also had a bright red bag draped across his body.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has gushed over how much she loves being a mother to her three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — in the past, and recent reports claim that she may be thinking about having more children in the future.

“Kourtney is thrilled to be turning 40, but she is also doing a lot of thinking about her family planning. Kourt does think about having more kids all the time and now that she is turning 40, while she for sure feels her clock ticking, she is in no rush to have more kids,” an insider told Hollywood Life earlier this year.

“She froze her eggs last year, which is a huge sense of insurance,” the source stated, adding that Kardashian “has a ton of energy and feels like she could have more kids in a few years. As she turns 40 she does wonders who, when, how or if she will ever have any more kids,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s lavish vacation photos by following her on her social media accounts.