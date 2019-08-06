Lil Nas X Shows Off Abs In ‘Paper Magazine’

Lil Nas X has gotten himself a Paper Magazine cover for one of their Hot digital issues.

The “Old Town Road” chart-topper is one of the most talked-about musicians at the moment at only 20 years of age.

In an Instagram upload with multiple photos attached, Lil Nas X has shared with his followers the whole photoshoot. His cover shot with Paper sees him sitting on a unicorn float in a pool. He has on white jeans and a long-sleeved colorful print shirt which is unbuttoned to show off his chest and stomach.

Another shot sees him lying down on the grass with a yellow coat on and no other garments. He accessorized the look with a chain around his neck and showed off his upper chest. The “Panini” hitmaker looks happy while smiling, showing off his teeth.

In another pool shot, he is standing up, facing the camera in the same clothing he is wearing on the cover. The confident star flaunts his abs which he can be seen doing a lot in other Instagram photos.

Within four hours, the post has racked up over 180,000 likes, proving to be popular with his followers.

“omg, YOU SNAPPED!” one user commented.

“These pictures are iconic,” another insisted.

“Such a cutie. You deserve all your success!” a third fan wrote.

“He really out here in the water with jeans on. A King,” a fourth follower shared.

Lil Nas X released his debut single “Old Town Road” last year which quickly went viral in 2019. The track has had various remixes but the most successful one features Billy Ray Cyrus who helped the song skyrocket to the top spot.

After staying at No. 1 for 18 weeks in the U.S., the song has now spent the most weeks at the top spot by any act, surpassing the previous record of 16 weeks achieved by both “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, and “Despacito,” by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Justin Bieber.

Mariah Carey congratulated Lil Nas X on the new record set by him in an Instagram post.

“Sending love & congrats to @lilnasx on breaking one of the longest-running records in music history! We’ve been blessed to hold this record with a song that means a great deal to @BoyzIIMen and myself and has touched so many. Keep living your best life!” she captioned an image of her passing the torch to him.

Since his chart success, he released his debut EP, 7, which consists of collaborations with Cardi B and Travis Barker. The project debuted at No. 2 in the U.S. and topped the Canadian album charts.